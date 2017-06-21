Summer Veggy Pasta Salad

Prep time: 20 minutes
Serves six
Source: Jessica Linnell
Ingredients
3 cups uncooked whole wheat pasta
1 cup chopped broccoli
1 cup peeled and diced cucumber
1 cup sliced summer squash
3⁄4 cup Italian salad dressing
Directions
• Cook pasta according to package directions. Rinse with cold water. Place in large bowl.
• Add remaining ingredients and mix well.
• Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes: Use any colorful vegetables you have on hand. Try carrots, cherry tomatoes, green onions or frozen peas.
Flavor boosters: diced, cooked chicken or ham; garbanzo or cannellini beans; diced cheddar cheese, crumbled feta cheese, or shredded parmesan cheese.