Summer Veggy Pasta Salad

Prep time: 20 minutes

Serves six

Source: Jessica Linnell

Ingredients

3 cups uncooked whole wheat pasta

1 cup chopped broccoli

1 cup peeled and diced cucumber

1 cup sliced summer squash

3⁄4 cup Italian salad dressing

Directions

• Cook pasta according to package directions. Rinse with cold water. Place in large bowl.

• Add remaining ingredients and mix well.

• Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Notes: Use any colorful vegetables you have on hand. Try carrots, cherry tomatoes, green onions or frozen peas.

Flavor boosters: diced, cooked chicken or ham; garbanzo or cannellini beans; diced cheddar cheese, crumbled feta cheese, or shredded parmesan cheese.