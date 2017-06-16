Summer Photo Exhibit at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum

This summer the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum’s seasonal art exhibit will feature the work of over ten Pacific Northwest artists. Behind the Lens will open on Friday, June 23 at 6:00 p.m. with refreshments and an opportunity to meet the artists.

Behind the Lens is an exhibit featuring three to five pieces from both amateur and professional photographers alike. Each artist was given the freedom to share their story through visual art, but in some cases, their love of Cannon Beach and Oregon. A mixture of metal, wood, canvas, and framed pieces with vibrant colors, innovative content, and truly inspiring stories.

This exhibit was made possible with funding from Clatsop County and will be on display through September of this year. The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum is open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum is a private non-profit located in mid-town Cannon Beach. The museum is home to the cannon that Cannon Beach is named for, as well as a replica longhouse, tide pool exhibit, and seasonal art exhibits. The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum’s mission is to keep the history of Cannon Beach and Arch Cape alive for Oregonians for generations to come.

For more information visit the museum’s website www.cbhistory.org or find us on Facebook!