Short Term Forecast…CORRECTED

National Weather Service Portland OR

910 AM PDT Mon Jun 26 2017

.NOW…

At 9 AM PDT, National Weather Service Doppler Radar continues to show numerous thunderstorms affecting the north Oregon coast and Coast Range and western portions of the Willamette Valley. These storms will continue to move northward through the morning hours. Expect frequent lightning, brief rain, and small hail with these storms. Thunderstorm activity is expected to decrease this afternoon.