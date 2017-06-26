Residential Household Hazardous Waste disposal on behalf of the Tillamook County Solid Waste Department

The Tillamook County Solid Waste Department will hold its regularly scheduled collection of Residential Household Hazardous Waste at the Tillamook Transfer Station, located at 1315 Ekloff Road in Tillamook. Collection occurs between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. This event is for residents only and businesses should contact the TCSW department or visit their website for business collection information.

WHAT TO BRING?

Tillamook County’s Solid Waste Department sponsors this service, providing FREE Household Hazardous Waste Collection so that residents may safely dispose of items such as:

Paints and Stains

Pool and Spa Chemicals

Pesticides, Herbicides, Fertilizers, and Poisons

Motor Oil, Antifreeze, and other Automotive Fluids

Thinners and Solvents

Household Cleaners and Disinfectants

Batteries

Art and Hobby Chemicals

Aerosol Spray Products

Propane Tanks or Bottles

Compact Fluorescent Light Bulbs or CFLs, Fluorescent Tubes, Ballasts

Mercury Containing Items, such as Thermometers and Thermostats

Fire Extinguishers

+ We will be accepting clean, white, bulky Styrofoam as well. NO peanuts or food containers.

WHAT NOT TO BRING?

This facility DOES NOT ACCEPT Ammunition, Explosives of any kind, Medical Waste, including Sharps/Medical Syringes, Prescription Medications.

For more information about this event or hazardous waste in general, please visit Tillamook County’s Solid Waste Administration website at www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/solidwaste/hazardouswaste.htm or call 503-815-3975.