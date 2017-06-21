Pirates shut out Mooks, 7-0

By Brad Mosher

Neah-Kah-Nie’s summer league baseball team went to Tillamook Monday and left with a decisive 7-0 victory over the Summer Mooks.

The Pirates had a 3-0 lead into the sixth inning, then extended it to 6-0 before the end of the inning.

The Pirates used three pitchers to shut out the Cheesemakers, starting with John Elinsky, then switching to Bryce Bridge. A.J. Pieper pitched the final inning and finished the shut out.

The Mook had four hits.

Neah-Kah-Nie coach Rob Herder praised his team, which included three eighth-graders. “They are doing great. We have been able to sneak some of the younger guys in there.

“They get to come up and those kids get to experience it (the game) at a whole different level,” Herder said.

The new players will be part of a busy week for the Pirates. The team will travel to Portland for a doubleheader against Wilson – a 6A baseball program.

Then the Pirates will set sail to Reno for a tournament.

“We’ll get five games down there (in Reno),” the coach said.