Open House at Fire Mountain School, Sunday – June 4

Open House for New Enrollment 2017-18

When: This Sunday June 4

Where: Fire Mountain School, 6505 Elk Flat Rd. Arch Cape (Falcon Cove)

Time: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., panel at 3:30 p.m.

Contact Faith Deur at

firemountainschool@gmail.com or

503-436-2610 with any questions



Come meet current parents, founders and

board members; hear from our panel of

stellar Fire Mountain School Alumni and

meet our amazing teachers (old and new):

Pre-K – First Grade: Ms. Christine Caulkins

Second – Fourth Grade: Welcoming, Mr. John Reseland