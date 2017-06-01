North Oregon beach data regarding the bacteria standard – results

Final sampling results from May 30, 2017 for Mid Coast beaches are now available (see table at end of email). All sampling locations were below the current* bacteria standard for recreational water quality (130 MPN/100mL).
*Starting for the 2017 monitoring season, the bacteria standard, also known as the beach action value (BAV) has been reduced from 158 to 130 MPN per new EPA guidelines. The BAV is the standard for issuing and lifting advisories. More information is available on our BAV webpage. Similar to last year, we will rotate a three week sampling schedule throughout the season. The table below contains the 18 beaches that will be monitored this season, starting with the North Coast beaches listed for Week 1.
|Week
|Monitored Beaches
|1
|Seaside, Cannon, Tolovana, Short Sand
|2
|Rockaway, Twin Rocks, Neskowin, D River, Agate, Beverly, Nye, Seal Rock
|3
|Nye, Seal Rock, Heceta, Bastendorff, Sunset Bay, Hubbard, Harris, Crissey Fields
|Oregon Beach Monitoring Program (OBMP) FINAL RESULTS
|Site ID
|Site Description
|marine or fresh
|Date Sampled
|Enterococcus (MPN/100mL)
|29386
|Rockaway Beach at Rock Creek (South 1st Avenue)
|marine
|5/30/2017
|<10
|34724
|Rock Cr. at Rockaway Beach (South 1st Ave. parking area)
|fresh
|5/30/2017
|<10
|29385
|Rockaway Beach at Saltair creek (South 6th Avenue)
|marine
|5/30/2017
|<10
|34725
|Saltair Cr. at Rockaway Beach (South 6th Ave. access)
|fresh
|5/30/2017
|<10
|30510
|Twin Rocks Beach at Watseco Creek
|marine
|5/30/2017
|<10
|30890
|Watseco/Heltmiller CR at Twin Rocks Beach at W of Pacific ST
|fresh
|5/30/2017
|10
|10526
|D River at Hwy. 101 Bridge
|fresh
|5/30/2017
|<10
|FP
|10526
|D River at Hwy. 101 Bridge (Duplicate)
|fresh
|5/30/2017
|10
|FD
|29346
|D River Beach at north corner of parking lot
|marine
|5/30/2017
|86
|FP
|29346
|D River Beach at north corner of parking lot (Duplicate)
|marine
|5/30/2017
|106
|FD
|29345
|D River Beach west of restroom
|marine
|5/30/2017
|<10
|29344
|D River Beach 200 meters south of restroom
|marine
|5/30/2017
|<10
|38607
|Hawk Creek at the Salem Avenue bridge
|fresh
|5/30/2017
|20
|38608
|Neskowin Creek 50 m upstream of the confluence with Hawk Creek
|fresh
|5/30/2017
|<10
|30513
|Neskowin Beach
|marine
|5/30/2017
|<10
|32133
|Neskowin Beach 100 meters south of Neskowin Creek
|marine
|5/30/2017
|<10