NKN Middle School principal loses bet, enjoys view as result

The principal got a birds eye view of his school – by spending all day on the roof.

Neah-Kah-Nie Middle School principal Leo Lawyer, equipped with a desk, chair, sunscreen, water and his computers, did his job from the roof of his school from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“I made a bet and I lost,” Lawyer said, “I made it so I would lose.”

The principal bet his students if they could raise $1,000 for their Doernbecher Children’s Hospital fundraiser, he would spend the day on the roof.

More than $1,500 was raised by the students.

Lawyer said students raised the money through a penny drive, box tops and a dance. Even though the middle school doesn’t raise as much as Tillamook High School does for its fundraiser, Lawyer said it is still a great achievement for his students.

And though he has no current plans to relocate his office to the roof and turn it into a scholastic penthouse, Lawyer said he was able to do much of his job just fine while overlooking Rockaway Beach.

“I try not to play the clown prince,” Lawyer said, “But our students go the extra mile for us.”