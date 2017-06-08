NKN grad gets prestigious Ford Scholarship

Getting ready to gear up for moving away to college NKN Senior Samantha Noregaard has been chosen as this year’s recipient of the Ford Family Foundation Scholarship.

By Brian Cameron

editor@northcoastcitizen.com

“I applied for it a while ago and then got distracted by other graduation things,” Noregaard said. “When my mom found the letter in the mail she waited anxiously for me to get home and find out the results.”

The Ford Family Foundation scholarship is awarded to as many as 120 different individuals every year. Created by Kenneth W. Ford the foundation was made to assist students who would find it impossible or difficult to obtain a college degree without financial assistance. The foundation considers applicants all over Oregon and Siskiyou County, California and offers to cover 90 percent of a student’s costs that aren’t otherwise covered by other resources.

“Its almost a full-ride,” Noregaard said. “I’m definitely very thankful to get it, I know how big of an opportunity this is and I feel incredibly fortunate to be selected as the winner.”

Noregaard attributes her desire to fill out the Ford Scholarship application to a staff member at her high school who told her she thought it would be a good fit for her to try and apply for. When she received word from the Foundation that she had been selected it was cause for family celebration.

This fall Noregaard plans on heading to Oregon State University with a focus on biological science but prior to knowing if she had been selected for the Ford Family Foundation scholarship she had spent a great deal of time filling out applications for other scholarships as well and has received a sizeable portion to help pay for college expenses. To name a few that Noregaard has received, she has been the recipient of the Women’s Club of Manzanita, AAUW, the Elks Seaside Lodge, Daughters of American Revolution, Lions Club of Rockaway Beach, Kiwanis Honor society and the John and Alice Dillard Memorial scholarships, and now she can add the Ford Family Foundation to that list.

“I’m really excited to head off to college, nervous, but excited,” said Noregaard. “I think education is so important especially in today’s world, and I hope that this scholarship and my efforts here at Neah-Kah-Nie will help in understanding the world a lot more through education.”

In addition to receiving numerous scholarships Noregaard was also selected as the Neah-Kah-Nie High School class of 2017 valedictorian.