Night ramp closures start Thursday along U.S. 26 near Banks

A paving project will require intermittent night ramp closures along U.S. 26 near Banks starting Thursday June 29.

The following ramps will see closures.

S. 26 eastbound to OR 6 westbound

S. 26 westbound to OR 6 westbound

S. 26 eastbound and westbound on- and off-ramp, exit 55, to and from Dersham Road.

The closures will take place during the following times:

Monday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday nights, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Saturday nights, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Sunday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All work is scheduled for completion by July 21.

Detours

When the ramp from U.S. 26 eastbound to OR 6 westbound is closed, traffic should continue east on U.S. 26, take exit 55 (Dersham Road), cross over the highway and enter U.S. 26 westbound to OR 6 westbound.

When the ramp from U.S. 26 westbound to OR 6 westbound is closed, traffic should continue west on U.S. 26, to OR 47 southbound, to OR 6.

When the ramp from Dersham Road to U.S. 26 eastbound is closed, traffic should take U.S. 26 westbound, reverse direction at Mountaindale Road (west of the Dersham Road interchange), and enter U.S. 26 eastbound.

When the ramp from U.S. 26 westbound, exit 55 to Dersham Road is closed, traffic should continue west on U.S. 26, reverse direction at Mountaindale Road (west of the Dersham Road interchange), enter U.S. 26 eastbound and take exit 55 to Dersham Rd.

When the ramp from Dersham Road to U.S. 26 westbound is closed, traffic should enter U.S. 26 eastbound, take exit 57 (Glencoe Road), cross over and enter U.S. 26 westbound.

When the ramp from U.S. 26 eastbound exit 55 to Dersham Road is closed, traffic should continue east on U.S. 26, take exit 57 (Glencoe Road), cross over and enter U.S. 26 westbound, take exit 55 to Dersham Road.

For questions or help with determining authorized alternate routes, please contact the Over-Dimension Permit Unit Monday-Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 503-373-0000.

Motor Carriers need to provide this information to their drivers, by copy of this letter or other means to assure their awareness of the restriction.