NCRD Celebrates 20 Years

On June 24 the North County Recreation District will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a special celebration from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.. There will be free hot dogs and other refreshments; live music; bounce house and other activities for kids; games and prizes; tours of the facility and performing arts center, and a free swim (noon until 2 p.m.)

The historic NCRD building was constructed in 1920 and “Roaring 20’s” costumes are encouraged for all. A short program is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. and will feature a message from NCRD Board Chair Jack Bloom; one of the NCRD founders, Barbara McCann; and County Commissioner David Yamamoto. Following at 12:30 p.m. will be a Tae Kwon Do demonstration and live music by Gary Selig and the Rhythm Method.

The entire community is invited to help celebrate the creation of NCRD!