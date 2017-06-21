NCRD celebrates 20 years

0 Comment
Students dance around what was formerly Nehalem School.

On Saturday, June 24 the North County Recreation District will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a special celebration from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.. There will be free hot dogs and other refreshments; live music; bounce house and other activities for kids; games and prizes; tours of the facility and performing arts center, and a free swim (noon until 2 p.m.)

The historic NCRD building was constructed in 1920 and “Roaring 20’s” costumes are encouraged for all.

A short program is scheduled for 12:15 and will feature a message from NCRD Board Chair Jack Bloom; one of the NCRD founders, Barbara McCann; and County Commissioner David Yamamoto. Following at 12:30 will be a Tae Kwon Do demonstration and live music by Gary Selig and the Rhythm Method.

The entire community is invited to help celebrate the creation of NCRD.





Share This Post

You might also like:

GAMES



Post Comment

© Copyright 2017 The North Coast Citizen