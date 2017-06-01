Master Recyclers Finish Recycle Shack Makeover With Student’s Help

Residents of Rockaway Beach, Bay City and most recently Garibaldi have spiffed up recycle shacks due to the efforts of Master Recyclers. “Some time ago, the Master Recyclers noticed that the shacks were in need of attention,” noted Sue Owens, Master Recycler Program Coordinator, “so as soon as the weather started getting nice enough, they began rebuilding and repainting.” Residents might recall the first stages of the facelift in early May. Owens is happy to report that each of the shacks is now completely re-done and encourages locals to stop by and check them out as they drop off their recycling.

The “facelifts” on the buildings were a collaborative effort of Master Recyclers Bob and Denise Jeans, Robyn and Kevin Jolly, Roger Miller, Ronelle Herrick, John Goertzen, and Maria Valenzano, as well as Neah-Kah-Nie Construction Trades students Tanner Polson and Josh Hamilton, who constructed the doors to the shacks under the guidance of instructor Dan Gernert. “Everyone did a great job and should be proud of the work they have done. It was great to not only work with great recycling volunteers but to incorporate some students into the project,” states David McCall, Tillamook County Solid Waste Program Manager. “We try to support local school projects where we can and we certainly needed them on this one!”

Improvements in each shack include a fresh coat of color-coordinated paint and signage to match the county-wide separation methods. A large blue sign and blue paint mark the paper corner; yellow signage and walls for the plastics; red for the metal bin; and, green is designated for glass.

All of the shacks are managed and maintained by R-Sanitary Service based in Rockaway Beach, who expressed appreciation for the work the Master Recyclers and students did.

Owens reminds local residents that the community recycling trailer visits each of the shacks once a month, on the first Sunday of the month. The trailer is staffed by Master Recyclers and collects additional materials not regularly accepted at the shack: Cardboard, plastic films, clamshells, redeemable bottles and cans, Styrofoam, and shredded paper. The next date and times for the trailer are Sunday, June 4 and Sunday, July 2; 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. in Rockaway Beach; 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Garibaldi; and, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. in Bay City.

If anyone is interested in more information on becoming a Master Recycler, the recycling shacks or trailer, they are encouraged to contact the Tillamook County Solid Waste Office at 503.815.3975 or email at recycle@co.tillamook.or.us. You may also visit the county website at www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/solidwaste