Manzanita Public Safety Log 6/22/17

6/4/2017

-Issued two citations for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.

6/5/2017

-Assisted TCSO with a report of found property in Wheeler.

-Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.

6/8/2017

-Assisted TCSO with a report of a suspicious circumstance in Neahkahnie.

6/10/2017

-Issued a citation for failure to carry proof of insurance in Wheeler.

-Assisted OSP, USCG, TCSO, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a water rescue on Neahkahnie Beach.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of a male riding a dirt bike on Hwy 101 without a helmet in Bayside Gardens.

6/11/2017

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a welfare check in Manzanita.

-Investigated a report of a dog at large in Manzanita.

-Arrested a female for burglary in Manzanita.

6/12/2017

-Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a suspicious circumstance in Bayside Gardens.

6/14/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Assisted TCSO with a dog at large in Wheeler.

6/15/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of dogs at large in Manzanita.

6/16/2017

-Assisted with property found on Manzanita Beach.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

6/17/2017

-Issued three citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (46/25) in Wheeler.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

-Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.

-Responded to an animal complaint in Manzanita.