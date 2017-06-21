Manzanita Public Safety Log 6/22/17

6/4/2017
-Issued two citations for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.
6/5/2017
-Assisted TCSO with a report of found property in Wheeler.
-Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.
6/8/2017
-Assisted TCSO with a report of a suspicious circumstance in Neahkahnie.
6/10/2017
-Issued a citation for failure to carry proof of insurance in Wheeler.
-Assisted OSP, USCG, TCSO, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a water rescue on Neahkahnie Beach.
-Assisted TCSO with a report of a male riding a dirt bike on Hwy 101 without a helmet in Bayside Gardens.
6/11/2017
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a welfare check in Manzanita.
-Investigated a report of a dog at large in Manzanita.
-Arrested a female for burglary in Manzanita.
6/12/2017
-Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO with a suspicious circumstance in Bayside Gardens.
6/14/2017
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Assisted TCSO with a dog at large in Wheeler.
6/15/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.
-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of dogs at large in Manzanita.
6/16/2017
-Assisted with property found on Manzanita Beach.
-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
6/17/2017
-Issued three citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (46/25) in Wheeler.
-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
-Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.
-Responded to an animal complaint in Manzanita.