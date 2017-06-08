Manzanita Public Safety Log: 6-8-17

Manzanita Public Safety Log

5/21/2017

-Investigated a report of harassment in Manzanita.

5/22/2017

-Issued a citation for improper parallel parking in Nehalem.

-Responded to a report of hit and run in Manzanita.

Responded to an animal complaint in OWSP.

-Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.

5/24/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted parking in OWSP.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (50/25) in Wheeler.

-Assisted TCSO with an ordinance violation in Nehalem.

5/25/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Assisted OSP with a deceased person on Manzanita Beach.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.

5/26/2017

-Issued a citation for parking in a disabled zone in OWSP.

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (42/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.

-Investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle in Manzanita.

-Investigated a report of a dog left in a car in Manzanita.

5/27/2017

-Issued two citations for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for no valid operator’s license in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.

-Responded to a report of trespassing in Manzanita.

-Responded to a disturbance in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of lost property in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of a suicidal person in Bayside Gardens.

5/28/2017

-Issued a citation for illegal parallel parking in Manzanita.

-Issued two citations for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/30) in Nehalem.

-Issued a citation for driving while suspended in Nehalem.

-Issued a citation for failure to install an IID in Nehalem.

-Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.

-Took a report of harassment in Manzanita.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance with a medical call in Manzanita.

-Responded to a disabled vehicle on Hwy 101 in Nehalem.

5/29/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for expired plates in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued two citations for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.

-Took a report of a MVA in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of trespassing in Manzanita.

5/30/2017

-Investigated three reports of possible ordinance violations in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of a suicidal person in Manzanita.

5/31/2017

-Assisted TCSO with a report of theft in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted TCSO with a residential alarm in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance with a medical call in Wheeler.

-Responded to a MVA in Manzanita.

6/1/2017

-Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male on a warrant in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted TCSO with a residential alarm in Neahkahnie.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of a missing person in Bayside Gardens.

6/2/2017

-Issued a citation for expired plates in Nehalem.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of a stolen vehicle in Bayside Gardens.

-Arrested a male for a court violation in Wheeler.

-Arrested a male for trespassing in Nehalem.

-Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.

6/3/2017

-Issued two citations for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.

-Assisted with a disabled vehicle near Manzanita.

NBFR District Log

5/23/17

Fire Alarm

BAYLOOP RD

NEHALEM

5/23/17

SAR

NKN MOUNTAIN

5/24/17

Fire

NORTH FORK RD

NEHALEM

5/24/17

Medical

HUGO ST

NEHALEM

5/24/17

Assist

ANDERSON RD

NEHALEM

5/24/17

Medical

TOHL AVE

NEHALEM

5/25/17

MVA

MIAMI FOLEY RD

NEAR LOMMEN RD N

5/25/17

Medical

PELICAN LN

MANZANITA

5/29/17

Fire

3RD ST

MANZANITA

5/30/17

Asst. Police

42 MP HIGHWAY 101

6/1/17

RV Fire

GAREY ST

MANZANITA

6/2/17

Medical

HIGHWAY 101 N

MANZANITA

6/2/17

Medical

TOHL AVE

NEHALEM

6/3/17

Medical

THE GLADE

NEHALEM