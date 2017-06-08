Manzanita Public Safety Log: 6-8-17

Manzanita Public Safety Log
5/21/2017
-Investigated a report of harassment in Manzanita.
5/22/2017
-Issued a citation for improper parallel parking in Nehalem.
-Responded to a report of hit and run in Manzanita.
Responded to an animal complaint in OWSP.
-Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.
5/24/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted parking in OWSP.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (50/25) in Wheeler.
-Assisted TCSO with an ordinance violation in Nehalem.
5/25/2017
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Assisted OSP with a deceased person on Manzanita Beach.
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.
5/26/2017
-Issued a citation for parking in a disabled zone in OWSP.
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (42/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.
-Investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle in Manzanita.
-Investigated a report of a dog left in a car in Manzanita.
5/27/2017
-Issued two citations for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for no valid operator’s license in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.
-Responded to a report of trespassing in Manzanita.
-Responded to a disturbance in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of lost property in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO with a report of a suicidal person in Bayside Gardens.
5/28/2017
-Issued a citation for illegal parallel parking in Manzanita.
-Issued two citations for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/30) in Nehalem.
-Issued a citation for driving while suspended in Nehalem.
-Issued a citation for failure to install an IID in Nehalem.
-Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.
-Took a report of harassment in Manzanita.
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance with a medical call in Manzanita.
-Responded to a disabled vehicle on Hwy 101 in Nehalem.
5/29/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for expired plates in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Issued two citations for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.
-Took a report of a MVA in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of trespassing in Manzanita.
5/30/2017
-Investigated three reports of possible ordinance violations in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of a suicidal person in Manzanita.
5/31/2017
-Assisted TCSO with a report of theft in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted TCSO with a residential alarm in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance with a medical call in Wheeler.
-Responded to a MVA in Manzanita.
6/1/2017
-Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male on a warrant in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted TCSO with a residential alarm in Neahkahnie.
-Assisted TCSO with a report of a missing person in Bayside Gardens.
6/2/2017
-Issued a citation for expired plates in Nehalem.
-Assisted TCSO with a report of a stolen vehicle in Bayside Gardens.
-Arrested a male for a court violation in Wheeler.
-Arrested a male for trespassing in Nehalem.
-Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.
6/3/2017
-Issued two citations for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.
-Assisted with a disabled vehicle near Manzanita.
NBFR District Log
5/23/17
Fire Alarm
BAYLOOP RD
NEHALEM
5/23/17
SAR
NKN MOUNTAIN
5/24/17
Fire
NORTH FORK RD
NEHALEM
5/24/17
Medical
HUGO ST
NEHALEM
5/24/17
Assist
ANDERSON RD
NEHALEM
5/24/17
Medical
TOHL AVE
NEHALEM
5/25/17
MVA
MIAMI FOLEY RD
NEAR LOMMEN RD N
5/25/17
Medical
PELICAN LN
MANZANITA
5/29/17
Fire
3RD ST
MANZANITA
5/30/17
Asst. Police
42 MP HIGHWAY 101
6/1/17
RV Fire
GAREY ST
MANZANITA
6/2/17
Medical
HIGHWAY 101 N
MANZANITA
6/2/17
Medical
TOHL AVE
NEHALEM
6/3/17
Medical
THE GLADE
NEHALEM