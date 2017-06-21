Manzanita golf tourney, charity fundraiser sends out a ‘thank you’

The Manzanita Open Golf Tournament and the Eugene Schmuck Foundation wish to thank all that participated in the success this year of the Manzanita Open which was held on May 19 – 21 with 427 golfers enjoying a weekend of great weather, fun golf, food and drinks, silent auction, games, and raffles.

There were four divisions of golfers playing a nine-hole scramble and there were four winning teams.

The winning teams were: Men’s Division with a score of 28: Dave Stephens, Mark Stephens, Jeff Pemberton, and Mark Miller; Women’s Division with a score of 34: Sue Olson, Judy Orrell, Betty Rippert, and Shirley Morisse; Mixed Division with a score of 29: Nancy Dillard, Bill Dillard, Chris Bennett and Brianne Stephens; and in the Senior Men’s Division with a score of 28: Larry Paluck, Jerry Harms, Paul Hughes and Bruce Thompson.

The money raised from the Manzanita Open and all the sponsor donations will be dispersed in August to deserving organizations in the North Tillamook County area including the scholarships that were earned by NKN High School senior students.