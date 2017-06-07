Manzanita Fireworks Booth returns June 23 – July 5

The annual fireworks sales booth will set up shop in downtown Manzanita from Friday, June 23 through Tuesday, July 5, 2017 in the parking lot beside Manzanita Grocery & Deli (The Little Apple) at 193 Laneda Avenue. The booth will open at around 11 am every day and will stay open until 5 pm most days, longer on weekends.

The Manzanita Fireworks Booth will carry a wide variety of fireworks (all legal in the State of Oregon) and a sizeable selection of other patriotic items such as hats, sunglasses, float decorations, American flags, rubber ducks, and more!

This annual fundraiser is organized by local community volunteers and all proceeds benefit two non-profit organizations that serve the North Tillamook County community: The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay and Rinehart Clinic in Wheeler.

“The 4th of July is right around the corner and we know this community loves Independence Day!” says organizer Patty Rinehart, who spearheads the fundraiser every year, “We have worked hard to keep prices comparable to other fireworks booths so you can shop locally, get everything you need for a fabulous 4th of July, and support two important community nonprofits at the same time!”

Organizers would like to thank Manzanita Grocery & Deli for its continued support for this project.

About the Rinehart Clinic: The Rinehart Clinic is a Federally Qualified Health Center located in north Tillamook County that provides high-quality, complete, personalized medical care for residents and visitors, regardless of their health conditions or financial circumstances.

About the Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay: The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay is dedicated to building community and regional resilience, developing programs to ensure readiness and creating a culture of emergency preparedness. EVCNB focuses its work in the Nehalem Bay region, with outreach and support to all of Tillamook County.