Manzanita has 4th of July Parade planned

Registration forms are now available for the Manzanita Fourth of July Parade. Forms are available at City Hall or on the City website www.ci.manzanita.or.us . The theme of this year’s parade is “There’s No Place Like Home”. The parade starts promptly on July 4 at 1:00 p.m. from Division and Laneda. Registration forms may be returned to City Hall or on the day of the parade to the Registration Desk at Underhill Plaza. The registration desk will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A special section for military veterans will be near the front of the parade. Arrangements will be made for veterans to ride the parade route. Veterans who would like to be in the parade should contact Owen Nicholson at 503-368-5493 or leave a message at City Hall 503-368-5343.

NEW RULES FOR MANZANITA PARADE CHAIRS

Safety concerns have caused the Manzanita City Council to make new rules for placing chairs on the street or sidewalk before the Fourth of July parade. The City is asking everyone’s cooperation in not setting up chairs on the street or sidewalk before 7:00 a.m. on the day of the parade. Chairs found on the street or sidewalk before that time are subject to immediate removal.

Over the last few years, chairs have been placed on the street or sidewalk earlier and earlier. The City has received complaints from people tripping over chairs or being unable to open their car doors because of the chairs. The City is making these new rules before someone gets seriously hurt.

Reserving space on the street or sidewalk with tape, chalk, paint or any other means is also prohibited under the new rules.

For those persons with mobility impairments who need to place their chairs prior to the regular setup time of 7:00 a.m. on the day of the parade, the City is arranging for a limited number of spaces in front of City Hall. Reservations may be made by calling City Hall at 503-368-5343.