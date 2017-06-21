Letter to the Editor

I would like to thank the community for once again supporting our library.

The North Tillamook Library in Manzanita successfully completed our 30th Annual Memorial Day Weekend Book Sale.

The sale raised $8,443.78 to support the maintenance of the building and grounds of our library.

As many of you know the library building and grounds are owned and maintained by the nonprofit North Tillamook Library Friends. The book sale is our major fund raiser each year.

This sale would not occur nor have been successful this year without the work of more than 100 volunteers.

I also appreciate the flexible collaboration of our nonprofit partners, The Hoffman Center for the Arts (site for the nonfiction sale) and The Pine Grove Community Center (site for fiction sale).

I would also like to thank Jody Swanson, proprietor of Cloud & Leaf Bookstore in Manzanita for the loan of display equipment for our children’s book sale.

We hope you will join us for the 2018 Book Sale May 25, 2018 for Friends of the Library and May 26, 2018 for the public. Thank you for supporting your North Tillamook Library in Manzanita.

Madelaine Olson

President,

North Tillamook Library