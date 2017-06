By Brad Mosher

Neah-Kah-Nie’s softball team may have missed out on the state playoffs, but they still had two players make the all-Northwest League first team.

Hannah Grider and Maddie Lambert were the top selections from the Lady Pirates by the league coached recently.

Alicia Lilly was a second team pick.

The Pirates had four places selected as honorable mention.

Fayth Dunn, Myka Longmire, Avery Smith and Esmeralda Ramirez were each named to the honorable mention team.