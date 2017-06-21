Jones Named Manzanita Citizen of the Year

Denny Jones was been named Manzanita’s Citizen of the Year at the June 7 meeting of the city council. Jones, a member of the community for 35 years, was chosen for the honor by a panel of former award recipients.

Jones was cited for being “part of the culture of volunteerism in Manzanita, providing essential care to our community and its citizens.” The letter went on to say, “Denny is tireless in his service towards others. No matter the task, he brings enthusiasm, determination and generosity to the organizations he serves.”

Jones volunteers every week at the Nehalem Bay House and the Nehalem Bay Care Center, providing conversation, friendship and exercise for the residents. He also works with patients and families at the Tillamook Regional Medical Center’s Hospice program.

Jones is an elder at the Calvary Bible Church in Manzanita, and serves as its volunteer full-time administrator. He also participates in the Good News Club and as a Bible Study teacher.

Jones has been a member of Rotary International since 1975. He is a recipient of its Paul Harris Award, and served as District Governor for the State of Oregon in 1996-97. He is currently the organization’s Chief Grant Chair.

Jones also serves at the Chairman of the Manzanita Neahkahnie Dunes Management Association.

As Citizen of the Year, Jones will serve as Grand Marshal of Manzanita’s 4th of July Parade. He also received a hanging flower plant from the previous year’s winners – Rick and Linda Scovel.