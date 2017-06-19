Join the Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve for BBQ, with a side of science!

Enjoy an afternoon of free food and science down at the Garibaldi dock on Tues., June 27 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. and have fun learning about marine research! Come learn about marine reserves science from biologists at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, while we grill tasty local food. Bring the family and bring your marine science questions. Learn about the science currently happening in the reserve and how you can get involved. ODFW and partners will be on hand to answer your questions about local programs, projects, and volunteer opportunities with the state and the Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is responsible for managing and scientifically monitoring the state’s five marine reserve sites. Cape Falcon Marine Reserve, located in the ocean just off the coast of Oswald West State Park between Manzanita and Arch Cape, is the newest reserve site. The other areas are located at Cascade Head (near Lincoln City), Otter Rock (near Newport), Cape Perpetua (near Yachats), and Redfish Rocks (near Port Orford).

Locally, the Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve partners with ODFW to help create awareness and understanding of our local oceans and protections. This grassroots group is composed of local citizens and organizations. Collectively, we help engage people in the science of reserves through communication of current research efforts and opportunities for involvement. The group and its partners also host a number of community events including beach walks, hikes, days camps and more.

Come out and enjoy the some free food and fascinating science!

For more information, contact Kelsey at Kelsey.L.Adkisson@state.or.us or 541-961-5585 or the Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve at CapeFalconMR@gmail.com.

Links:

FRIENDS OF CAPE FALCON MARINE RESERVE: www.NehalemTrust.org/CapeFalconMR

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE:

www.OregonMarineReserves.com