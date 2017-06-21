ADVISORY: Hottest weather of the year so far likely this weekend

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Portland OR

1 p.m. PDT Wed Jun 21

…THE HOTTEST WEATHER OF THE YEAR SO FAR LIKELY ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON THIS WEEKEND…

Summer weather is expected to take hold across Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon this weekend with the hottest weather of the year so far across much of the area.

The warm up will take hold Friday with high temperatures in the valleys reaching into the lower to mid 90s, then peaking Saturday and Sunday in the 95 to 100 degree range. Temperatures Monday may fall back into the 80s.

The coast is expected to reach into the 70s on Friday and the 80s on Saturday. Sunday could be a transition day as cooling may start to work its way northward along the coast, though the timing of this is still a bit up in the air.

Temperatures in the 80s and into the 90s will be common at higher elevations as well.

Prepare now for the coming hot weather. Stay hydrated, avoid exertion in the heat of the day, and find an air conditioned building if possible.

Area rivers are still running high and swift, while river temperatures in the 50s are common. Use extreme caution around area rivers, as fatalities in and around area rivers are way too common in this type of early summer weather pattern.