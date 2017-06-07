Gardening and Food Preservation Day Camps Offered

Kids can kick off summer at the “Dishin’ up the Dirt” Summer Day Camp. It is a fun-packed week of gardening, foods, and crafts. This year will feature birds in the garden. Participants will build a birdhouse and birdbath; plant flowers and vegetables in containers to take home; make garden crafts, prepare foods from the garden and have fun! This Day Camp starts June 19 and runs through the 22nd (Monday-Thursday), 1-5 pm for youth who have completed 2nd to 6th grades, at the 4-H Dorm at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds.

In July, kids that have completed 4th grade and higher can take the “Food Preservation” Day Camp, Monday, Wednesday & Friday, July 17, 19 & 21 from 9 am to noon. They will pickle vegetables and make salsa and jams using a water bath canner. Come learn the basics of canning and leave with three 4-H canning exhibits ready to enter in the Tillamook County Fair.

The Tillamook County 4-H program is holding additional day camps throughout the summer on a variety of topics. Find out more information at: extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook/.

Pre-registration is encouraged as each day camp has limited space. Register on-line at bit.ly/Tillamook4-H. For currently enrolled 4-H members the cost for Dishin’ up the Dirt is $45 and $30 for Food Preservation. Those not currently enrolled will need to enroll and pay the one-time fee ($25 for 4th grade and above, $2 for K-3). Financial need scholarships are available. Forms are at the office or available on our website. Contact the OSU Extension Service, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook, 97141, or call 503-842-3433