Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS presents Photography on The Bay, June 25 at 9 a.m.

Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS will host a FREE course for emerging landscape and nature photographers. The class will emphasize the basics of photography and how to take a good image. Traveling along Netarts Bay, participants will practice new skills in the field with professional photographer and marine scientist, Jim Young.

This event is part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Explore Nature events are hosted by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, and are meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy.

When: June 25, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Netarts Bay area. Register for details.

Cost: There is no cost to attend this program. Tax-exempt donations to Netarts Bay WEBS to enable programs like this are encouraged, but not required.

Details: Class size is limited to 10 participants. Participants need to have their own cameras and should be familiar with transferring photos from the camera to a computer. Transportation to natural areas provided by WEBS.

Questions? Contact jimyoung4990@gmail.com or call 503-842-2153.