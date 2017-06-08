Farmers Markets spring up for Summer

Summer around Tillamook County means one thing to many local families, entrepreneurs, chefs, cooks and visitors – farmer’s market season.

By Brian Cameron

The influx of on-seasonal visitors means it’s time to get on out on the weekend to offer quality goods, stuffs and produce.

Join us as we explore the four main markets that make the season bountiful throughout Tillamook County.

Tillamook Farmers Market

The main market in Tillamook County is readying for another summer of festive operations this season. There’s an impressive list of vendors, available in full on their website, that includes such local favorites as Bear Creek Artichokes, Brickyard Farms, Oregon Coast Lavender, Pitch and Plow Farms, Emerson’s Vineyards, Jacobsen Salt and many more. In addition to goods vendors there will also be varying market food options from taquerias, barbecue, pizza and hot dogs that offer to fit your fancy. Enjoy live music every week performed by local and regional musicians and groups and feel free to bring your furry friends down with you – don’t forget your leashes.

Currently and throughout the entire market season there will be construction taking place along the northern edge of the market boundary on First Street, city officials have assured the Tillamook Farmer’s Market that the construction will not impede into the Farmer’s Market area and will only effect area traffic and parking.

The Tillamook Farmer’s Market starts June 17 and goes until Sept. 30. Open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information can be found at www.tillamookfarmersmarket.com.

Manzanita Farmer’s Market

The biggest new facet to expect with the Manzanita Farmer’s Market is its new location of operation. The entire market has been moved to its new home – further up Laneda Avenue near the Fifth Street intersection in the County Parking Lot just off the main strip.

This year, with the market anticipating its opening night Friday, expect more of the great types of vendors that have previously joined the Manzanita Farmer’s Market. Locally grown produce, free-range meats, honey, preserves, handmade gifts and apparel and lots more throughout the market season. Enjoy live music and check out their scheduled musical guests for the entire tenure of the 2017 market. Be sure to check out their newly constructed storage shed which helps facilitate the market and its installed solar panels that give green power to market vendors and musicians.

The Manzanita Farmers Market runs from Friday to Sept. 15 and is held every Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 and 15. More information available at www.manzanitafarmersmarket.com.

Pacific City Farmers Market

Enjoy locally crafted artisan gifts, prepared fresh and local foods, live music and family fun all while being located just blocks from the beach. Make a day at the Pacific City Farmers Market and feel free to bring the whole family, including the dog as the market is pet-friendly so long as leashes are used and the pet is under control.

As you take in the beaches at Pacific City, make sure to stop on in to the farmer’s market for the freshest produce, meats, and more. The market runs from Sunday to Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday. It’s held at the Library Grounds at the corner of Camp Street and Brooten Road.

More information on bands, vendors and more can be found on the Pacific City Farmer’s Market Facebook page.

Neskowin Farmers Market

Officially the first farmers market to begin operations in Tillamook County, the Neskowin Farmers Market began May 20 and goes all the way until the end of September making it one of the longest running markets along the entire Oregon Coast.

Featuring local and regional vendors like Black Sheep Creamery, farm fresh eggs from Mama Tee’s Farm, Beach Dreams Photography, Hello Granola, B&P Hill Farm, Gluten Free Blends, Barnacle Bill’s Seafood Market, Rainforest Natural Soaps and much more in the small beachside community in south Tillamook County.

The Market is currently operating for the season and started May 20 and goes to Sept. 30. It is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located at the Neskowin Beach Wayside. More information can be found online at www.neskowinfarmersmarket.com.