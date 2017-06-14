The Explore Nature program invites you to a walking tour of Nedonna Marsh, June 24

Saturday, June 24, 2017

10am – Noon Nedonna Beach

Easy * No Dogs

Sponsored by Friends of Nedonna Marsh, Lower Nehalem Community Trust, and Rockaway Beach Citizens for Watershed Protection. Join the Friends of Nedonna Marsh for a guided Ecological Tour of Nedonna Marsh and learn about our work to help keep this area wild.

This is an intact remnant of the original native coast. Within this area is a native saltwater marsh, a spruce/willow wetland, and a dune area with many native plants. More information about this marsh can be found at www.friendsofnedonnamarsh.org.

Coyotes, river otters, deer, and other wildlife make this area home, and migratory birds use it to rest and refill. Two salmon-bearing streams, Jetty Creek and McMillan Creek, flow through the estuary and into Nehalem Bay.

The Marsh is privately owned and in danger of being developed. If this happens, the community will lose this special place forever. Easy walk, but some uneven ground, so best to wear sturdy shoes. Rain or shine! Bring binoculars if you have them. Registration is appreciated, and can be done through the Explore Nature website.

www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com

Directions: The walk will begin from the parking lot that is near the South Jetty of the Nehalem River in the Nedonna Beach section of Rockaway Beach, Oregon. To get there from Highway 101, turn west at the sign indicating the Manhattan Beach Wayside. (This exit is somewhat north of Neah-kah-nie High School.) Then, do not actually turn into the wayside, but proceed west on Beach Drive, following it as it curves north, and then dead-ending after about half a mile. At the intersection of Beach Drive and Section Line Road is the parking lot from which the hike will start. Regarding restroom facilities, there is a port-a-potty at the parking lot, in addition to the complete restroom facilities back at the Manhattan Beach Wayside.

Suggested donations (collected onsite): $5 per person over 18. Kids are free!

To learn more about Lower Nehalem Community Trust efforts to conserve this property, watch for updates on our respective website.

www.nehalemtrust.org/protect-edge-lands/

For more information about the hike contact nedonnamarsh@gmail.com or call 503-355-2516