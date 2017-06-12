Encore Investments to hold Open House regarding the Village at Manzanita proposal, Mon. June 26 at 4 p.m.

Encore Investments understands and supports the City of Manzanita’s decision to close the Pine Grove Community Center for the Planning Commission meeting on June 5th, since the crowd had exceeded the 140 person maximum set by fire code. However, we regret all did not get a chance to be heard. As such, we have decided to hold an open house at the Pine Grove Community Center on Monday, June 26th, from 4-7PM, to allow anyone to speak directly to the developers. There is no presentation, just an opportunity to ask questions and/or provide feedback. Cookies and soft drinks will be on hand. All are welcome!