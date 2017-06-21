Community News Briefs – 6/22/17

DAILY

Also check out the community calendar online at Northcoastcitizen.com.

Thursday, June 22

The North Tillamook County Library presents Pet Photography Workshop, free to all who come. Starts at 3 p.m.

The North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita hosts Pet Photography-Life sessions from Furry Friends with Bill Landau, Pet Photographer and Librarian. Starts at 3 p.m.

Kids Summer Reading program with the main Tillamook County Library presents Mo Phillips, join the singing and dancing and create your own song. Starts at 2 p.m. and is free to all who come.

Writing Alive! Workshops begins and offers 4 weeks of courses for new and experienced writers. Every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center For the Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Bring notebook and writing implement, or a laptop with charged batteries. Tuition is $75 for 4- week session. To register contact Dana Anderson at artlight7@gmail.com. Only six spots available.

Friday, June 23

The Hoffman Center for the Arts will screen the 2015 feature comedy/narrative film “The Curio” at 7:30 p.m., admission is $5.

The Tillamook County Library in Garibaldi presents Reptile Man, at 12 p.m.

North Tillamook Library in Manzanita presents Reptile Man, at 3 p.m.

The Hoffman Center for The Arts presents Friday Night Flicks. It is held at 7:30 p.m. at the Hoffman Center and is free to all who wish to join. More info at www.hoffmanblog.org.

Saturday, June 24

Nedonna Marsh Walk planned as a part of the Explore Nature Program. This is free to all who wish to join, come with local guide John Casteel to learn about sensitive estuaries and marshlands. Please register and let us know you are coming! To view the calendar of our collective events (there are over 40!) and register to attend one, visit the Explore Nature Tillamook Coast website: Explore Nature. Registration opens one month before each event.Also, “like” the Explore Nature Facebook site to receive announcements about events as they come up on the calendar, or new events are added. Facebook Explore Nature Tillamook Coast

The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay is holding an Emergency Preparedness Fair, starting at 10 a.m. to Noon at the Public Works Community Room at 35900 8th Street in Nehalem. Be prepared not scared, learn wayfinding, physical preparedness, store medications, high ground challenge.

Help the NCRD celebrate their 20th anniversary! Promising to be an amazing event for the family. Sat. June 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. held at the NCRD at 36155 9th Street in Nehalem. Music by Gary Selig and the Rhythm Method. More info at www.ncrd.org.

Join the North Coast Land Conservancy for a free guided walk starting at Circle Creek Interpretive Center. Starts at 11 a.m. This roughly 3-mile hike will begin at Circle Creek, one of NCLC’s largest habitat reserves and also one of its most dynamic. From there it will lead up Tillamook Head and into 340-acre Boneyard Ridge, NCLC’s newest large habitat reserve. All are welcome on this outing, but advance registration is required. Register at NCLCtrust.org/cc-headland-floodplain.

Come listen to soulful Americana duo Silver Lake 66 in the intimate setting of the Hoffman Center for The Arts in beautiful Manzanita, starts at 7 p.m.

Earth friendly gardening at Alder Creek Farm in Nehalem. Free to all, starts at 10 a.m.

Microplastic Bead Cleanup in Manzanita. Using microplastic filtration you efficiently remove small bits of plastic from sand. Volunteers needed. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Four great days on the beach working together to make out beach cleaner and safer for everyone. Join us for a full day if you can, or choose a morning shift (10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) or afternoon shift (1:15 p.m. – 4 p.m.) Bring a water bottle, questions contact Kate Eskew at 971-678-3183

Sunday, June 25

Inclusive Men’s Group meeting at the Center for The Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Bring yourself, be yourself, add yourself to the mix, see what happens. Starts at 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Microplastic Bead Cleanup in Manzanita. Using microplastic filtration you efficiently remove small bits of plastic from sand. Volunteers needed. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Four great days on the beach working together to make out beach cleaner and safer for everyone. Join us for a full day if you can, or choose a morning shift (10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) or afternoon shift (1:15 p.m. – 4 p.m.) Bring a water bottle, questions contact Kate Eskew at 971-678-3183

Monday, June 26

Kids ages 5-11 are invited to attend “Operation Arctic” at Calvary Bible Church, 560 Laneda Ave, Manzanita – June 26-30 – 9:00 AM to Noon.

Please stop by or call the church office (503)368–5202 or visit our website at www.calvarymanzanita.org for a registration form. Early registration is encouraged in order to be prepared for each student.

Encore Investments invite anyone to join them from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pine Grove Community Center for a free open house to all that can attend. The meeting is to act as an additional venue for concerned citizens of Manzanita to speak directly to the land developer who are planning a 300 home unit in downtown Manzanita.

Microplastic Bead Cleanup in Manzanita. Using microplastic filtration you efficiently remove small bits of plastic from sand. Volunteers needed. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Four great days on the beach working together to make out beach cleaner and safer for everyone. Join us for a full day if you can, or choose a morning shift (10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) or afternoon shift (1:15 p.m. – 4 p.m.) Bring a water bottle, questions contact Kate Eskew at 971-678-3183

Tuesday, June 27

Kids ages 5-11 are invited to attend “Operation Arctic” at Calvary Bible Church, 560 Laneda Ave, Manzanita – June 26-30 – 9:00 AM to Noon. Please stop by or call the church office (503)368–5202 or visit our website at www.calvarymanzanita.org for a registration form. Early registration is encouraged in order to be prepared for each student.

Michael Rossato-Bennett’s movie ALIVE INSIDE will be shown at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita. Admission is $5. There will be a discussion following.

The Tillamook County Library: Bay City branch presents Mr. Bill’s Silly Summer Sing-Along. Starts at 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

ROCKAWAY SIX BY SIX is a curated pop-up Gallery Photography Exhibition that will be taking place in Rockaway Beach in June/July 2017. Mark June 28 (6 p.m.) join us at our Gallery Opening. No admission. Visit our Facebook page for Gallery times (or private viewings). Share with your friends and neighbors. It’s time to celebrate our amazing community. This exhibition is conceived and curated by RECREATENOW, a Rockaway Beach-based Brand and Creative consultancy serving modern business and the arts and cultural community in Tillamook County. ROCKAWAY SIX BY SIX: The Glorious Images Of Rockaway Beach WHEN: Gallery Opening 6pm, June 28th, 2017 WHERE: 19485 Hwy 101 N, Rockaway Beach, OR 97136 (POP-UP GALLERY) – watch for sign

Thursday, June 29

Quilting Workshop is offered by the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook on Thursday afternoons from June 29 to July 27 at the Latimer Quilt and Textile Center. This program is offered for youth who have completed Fourth grade or higher. Starts at 3:30 p.m., ends at 5:30 p.m.

The Tillamook County Library Garibaldi branch will host Pet Photography-Life lessons from furry friends with Bill Landau, Pet Photographer and Librarian. Starts at 1 p.m.

Writing Alive! Workshops begins and offers 4 weeks of courses for new and experienced writers. Every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center For the Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Bring notebook and writing implement, or a laptop with charged batteries. Tuition is $75 for 4- week session. To register contact Dana Anderson at artlight7@gmail.com. Only six spots available.

Friday, June 30

Clay Studio: Raku Firing. Starts at 10 a.m. and goes to 4 p.m. This is a continuation of the June 21 clay studio meeting. Sign up forms are available in the clay studio.

The North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita presents Summer kids program: Ventriloquist Vikki Gasko Green. Show starts at 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

St. Mary by the Sea has a “sister school” for young women in Uganda, Africa and are hosting a rummage (New to You) sale on July 1 from 9am – 2pm to help support the efforts to feed, cloth, educate, protect, and house these 300+ girls, mostly orphans.

Monday, July 3

“Sew Much Fun” day camp will be held at 9 a.m. to Noon at the OSU Extension Office in Tillamook. Beginning sewers who have completed 4th grade or higher will learn to use a sewing machine and make several simple sewing projects. All supplies and sewing machines will be provided. The cost is $45 which includes instruction, supplies and insurance. Youth not currently enrolled in 4H will need to complete 4-H enrollment and pay the 4-H enrollment fee to participate. Contact the OSU Extension office in Tillamook at 503-842-3433. Or online at: extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook/ Pre-registration is required.

Tuesday, July 4

Annual Rockaway Beach 4th of July parade, planned for 11 a.m. in downtown Rockaway Beach.

Directly following the parade there is the “Firecracker Weiner Nationals” weiner dog races at Phillis Baker Park in Rockaway Beach.

International Police Museum in Rockaway Beach to hold charity auction at 12:30 p.m. at the Rockaway Beach Civic Facility.

Lions Club sponsored Fun Day on The Beach at 1:45 p.m. just off the Wayside in downtown Rockaway Beach.

The Neah-Kah-Nie School district Athletics is holding a breakfast for all who are interested in attending from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., contact the NKN School District for more information.

Annual 4th of July Parade in Manzanita, Parade route goes down Laneda Avenue and starts at 1 p.m.

4th of July fireworks display planned for the beach in Manzanita, fireworks start at 10 p.m., located on the beach at the end of Laneda Avenue in downtown Manzanita.

Thursday, July 6

Writing Alive! Workshops begins and offers 4 weeks of courses for new and experienced writers. Every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center For the Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Bring notebook and writing implement, or a laptop with charged batteries. Tuition is $75 for 4- week session. To register contact Dana Anderson at artlight7@gmail.com. Only six spots available.

The North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita will host Pet Photography-Life lessons from furry friends with Bill Landau, Pet Photographer and Librarian. Starts at 3 p.m.

The North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita will host Creativity Boosting Session for Artists. At 3 p.m.

Topical Talk at Oregon Coast Cannabis, starts at 4 p.m. in the lobby of Oregon Coast Cannabis. Join in on a talk and demonstration on cannabis topicals with 2017 Dope Club award winning Oregon Producer, Empower Bodycare.

Friday, July 7

The Tillamook County Library Rockaway Beach branch will host Pet Photography-Life lessons from furry friends with Bill Landau, Pet Photographer and Librarian. Starts at 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

The North Tillamook County Library kids’ program presents Music with Mo Phillips at 12 p.m.

Monday, July 10

Trigger Point Release Class, learn how to release a tight muscle in 30 seconds or less. Presented by Graceful Waves Chiropractic in Wheeler. Bring a friend to be your partner for this hour where you will learn how to release a tight muscle with a quick and gentle technique. More information can be found at www.gracefulwaveschiropractic.com.

STEM summer Day Camp offered by the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook. The course will focus on five different areas: forests, air, food, energy and water. 9 a.m. to Noon at the OSU Extension Service meeting room #105. Youth who have completed 4th through 6th grade may participate. Pre registration is required due to limited space. Cost is only $25 per participant for enrolled 4-H Members and includes all supplies. Youth currently not enrolled in 4-H must enroll and pay the $25 4-H enrollment fee. Register online at bit.ly /Tillamook4-H Contact us at 503-842 3433, or our website at extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook for more information and additional details on other youth programs offered.

Tuesday, July 11

Headstrong Support Group Meeting to be held in Tillamook. A support group for persons with brain injury of any kind and their family of significant others. Meetings take Place at the Tillamook County Library, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information contact Marshall L. Simon at 616-780-5121.

The Tillamook County Library Rockaway Beach branch will host the Rockaway Fire Department for their Summer Kids Program. Starts at 1 p.m.

The Tillamook County Library Bay City branch hosts Captain Book’s Pirate Workshop as part of their Summer Kids Program. Starts at 3:30 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Manzanita Municipal Court sit-in session. 1:30 p.m., once a month thereafter. Get a real lesson as to our citizens in Manzanita and our Judge, Larry Blake. City Hall, 543 Laneda Ave, Manzanita.