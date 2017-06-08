Community News Briefs

DAILY

Also check out the community calendar online at Northcoastcitizen.com.

Tuesday, June 6

Trigger Point Release class. From 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. How to release a tight muscle in 30 seconds or less. At Graceful Waves Chiropractic, 278 Rowe St. #210, Wheeler. More info at gracefulwaveschiropractic.com.

Friday, June 9

The Hoffman Center for The Arts hosts an open gallery from 3 p.m., more info at hoffmanblog.org.

Manzanita Farmer’s Market opening day. New location at Laneda Ave. and 5th Street South. Starts at 5 p.m. and features artisan and craft vendors, food and live music. More info at www.manzanitafarmersmarket.com.

The Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita will host a Reader’s Theater performance of the three winning one-act plays selected in a new competition this year. The performance will be at 7pm on Friday June 9, 2017. Fee for the performance is $7. The One-Act Play Competition is a program of the Hoffman Center for the Arts and will be held at the Hoffman Center (across from Manzanita Library at 594 Laneda Avenue.) Further information is available at hoffmanblog.org online or contact Sue Jelineo, sjelineo@nehalemtel.net.

Yoga under the full moon at the beach. Join Abby Spotskey with Yoga Roots Studio from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event is free to anyone who wishes to join, bring mat and dress in VERY warm layers to the beach at the end of Laneda Ave. in Manzanita. If its raining then it will be inside the Yoga Roots Studio. Contact Abby with any questions at aspotskey@hotmail.com.

Saturday, June 10

The Hoffman Center for The Arts hosts Open Clay Studio, starts at 10 a.m. and more info can be found at hoffmanblog.org.

The Little Crow Presents a Costume Jewelry Sale of Imie Camelli, actress and producer in television and film. By invitation 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., open to the public 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., located at The Little Crow Vintage and New at 104 S Hwy 101, Rockaway Beach. RSVP to Anne by text or call 503-812-3023.

North Tillamook County Library hosts Story Hour, starts at 11 a.m. Call 503-368-6665 for more info.

The Sandune Pub in Manzanita presents Idle Poets. Starts at 9 p.m. more information can be found by calling 503-368-5080.

The Hoffman Center for The Arts in Manzanita will host a two-day “Shaping Your Watercolors: Composition, Color & Concepts for Beginners” class on Saturday and Sunday form 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The class is designed for students 18 years or older. Tuition will be $100 with an additional $4 for materials, register by June 5 or contact hoffmancenter@nehalemtel.net after June 5.

Oceanside Microplastic Cleanup, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Oceanside. Celebrate World Oceans Day right, help Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS and Tillamook County Solid Waste to remove harmful microplastics from our local beach. Meet at Oceanside public beach access and find us below on the beach. Screens will be provided, no registration required. Dress weather appropriate, if sand is wet then the event will be cancelled.

Stained Glass Garden Sphere Class offered by the Pearl Studio in Tillamook. This class transforms an ugly bowling ball into a giant jewel for the yard or entry. This 3-part class is for beginners or advanced mosaic artists. We’ll cover a bowling ball with 2 SQ feet of stained glass. It will be able to withstand any weather when finished. In the first 2 sessions we’ll be designing, cutting, and adhering glass to the ball. The third session (to be arranged) will be spent grouting the orbs (this can be done at home). You can grout your orb at home if you don’t want to schedule a 3rd session.All bowling balls, supplies, and tools are provided. Wear work clothes that can get dirty. 2 Saturdays – June 3 & 10 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Jo Cooper is RETIRING after teaching for 39 years at N-K-N’s Nehalem grade school, junior high and the middle school. Please come and help the family celebrate! We are hosting an informal gathering at the Rockaway Beach civic hall on Sat. June 10th from 1 to 3pm. Please stop by to share some cake, punch and stories.

The BCAC will host the finalist performance for the 2017 Song Writing competition. On Saturday, June 10th join us for a lasagna dinner and a show featuring performances by the Oregon Coast Song Writing Contest finalists. Dinner will begin at 5:30 and show starts at 6:30pm. Admission is $15 for all ages. The “Dinner and Finals Night” Songwriting contest event will kick off with a lasagna dinner—an Arts Center specialty—at 5:30 p.m. Performances by the finalists will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Arts Center’s auditorium. Dinner and show together cost $15.00. One of the finalists will be awarded the $500 grand prize. Event will take place at the Bay City Arts Center.

The Center for Contemplative Arts is featuring Writing to Make a Difference, Creative Journeys writing workshop with Gail Frank. Cost is $45 per person and it goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register call Gail at: 503-801-1238.

Sunday, June 11

Good Morning Yoga at the Center for The Contemplative Arts. Starts at 9:30 a.m. and is free to all who wish to attend.

Life Drawing, starts at 10 a.m. in Nehalem. There is a fee associated with this event. For more info email sorrel@nehalemtel.net

Second Sunday Governor’s Market. Small but growing, enjoy vintage collectible, salvage, plants and coastal wear. Opens from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2010 Highway 101 North in Rockaway Beach. Visit them online at www.governorscall.com.

The Hoffman Center for The Arts in Manzanita will host a two-day “Shaping Your Watercolors: Composition, Color & Concepts for Beginners” class on Saturday and Sunday form 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The class is designed for students 18 years or older. Tuition will be $100 with an additional $4 for materials, register by June 5 or contact hoffmancenter@nehalemtel.net after June 5.

Tuesday, June 13

Art of Aging presents Turn Up the Music in Your Life, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for The Arts. Jodi Winwalker of Earthtones Music Therapy Services will inspire you to explore the joy of music and researched reasons for including more music in your life. Admission is $5. More information contact Tela Skinner at telaskinner@gmail.com.

Headstrong Support Group Meeting to be held in Tillamook. A support group for persons with brain injury of any kind and their family of significant others. Meetings take Place at the Tillamook County Library, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information contact Marshall L. Simon at 616-780-5121.

Thursday, June 15

Writing Alive! Workshops begins and offers 4 weeks of courses for new and experienced writers. Every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center For the Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Bring notebook and writing implement, or a laptop with charged batteries. Tuition is $75 for 4- week session. To register contact Dana Anderson at artlight7@gmail.com. Only six spots available.

Friday, June 16

Manzanita Municipal Court sit-in session. 1:30 p.m., once a month thereafter. Get a real lesson as to our citizens in Manzanita and our Judge, Larry Blake. City Hall, 543 Laneda Ave, Manzanita.

Saturday, June 17

Juneteenth Reggae Festival at the Nehalem Bay Winery, featuring Rhythm Culture. It is free to all who wish to attend, begins at 4 p.m. More info at 503-368-WINE.

Bott’s Marsh Rail Walk in Wheeler, look for signs and balloons. Starts at 10 a.m. in Wheeler and is free for anyone to attend. More information call 503-368-3203

Volunteers needed at Kilchis Estuary Preserve to help remove barbed wire fencing on the lower Kilchis River estuary. Volunteers expected to hike 1-2 miles over the course of the day on flat terrain. Participants should bring: Rubber boots (or hiking shoes if you prefer), a daypack, lunch and snacks, a full water bottle, layers of clothing to be prepared for any weather–including raingear and a hat and sunscreen. Also bring leather gloves and eye protection (sunglasses or safety gasses), if you have them–if not, we have gloves and safety glasses for you to borrow.

Registration is required at nature.org/oregonworkparties. Questions? Contact (503) 802-8100 or orvolunteers@tnc.org.

Join the BCAC for another “Discovery in Stone” workshop. The workshop will be from 10am – 4pm each day at the BCAC and is open to all ages and experience levels. The class is open house style instruction with teachers and experienced stone carvers on hand to answer questions and share techniques. Tools are available for use and purchase on site. The workshop is by donation, and feel free to bring food to share during the lunch hour.

“Monopoly Night at the BCAC” join the BCAC for an evening of Monopoly board game fun at the Center. The event is 7pm – 9pm and admission is only $10 which gets you $1,500 BCAC bucks to spend throughout the night. This is a 21 years and older event; BYOB! We will serve hors d’oeuvres and desserts included with admission. You can buy additional BCAC Bucks throughout the evening to spend at the silent and oral auctions too!!

53rd annual Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest to be held in Cannon Beach, the event will be going on all day but judging happens at noon so the best time to arrive is between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Come check out all the local art creations as sand artists build their sculptures directly from the sandy beach.

Sunday, June 18

Live Music at the Hoffman Center for The Arts, featuring Sedona Fire Band. Starts at 1 p.m. and is free to all who wish to attend.

Join the BCAC on Father’s Day for an all you can eat Pancake Breakfast from 8am – noon! Enjoy pancakes, eggs, sausage, veggie sausage, and Charlie’s famous baked beans! $5 for adults and discounts available for BCAC members! This is a family friendly event where you can enjoy great food, and the company of friends.

Monday, June 19

The BCAC will kick off our summer camps beginning on June 19th with our Art of Food and Gardening Camp. Check out our website for details about all of the summer 2017 camps for ages 5 – 14year old. Camps fill up quickly and advance registration is REQUIRED. Contact Leeauna to sign up or for more information!

Wednesday, June 21

Summer Solstice – Holy Day Ceremony from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wanderland Rainforest Iseum. No charge but donations that go toward maintenance of the Iseum are appreciated, more information can be found at their website at www.wanderlandrainforest.org or contact Gwendolyn at Gwendolyn@nehalemtel.net.

Thursday, June 22

Writing Alive! Workshops begins and offers 4 weeks of courses for new and experienced writers. Every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center For the Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Bring notebook and writing implement, or a laptop with charged batteries. Tuition is $75 for 4- week session. To register contact Dana Anderson at artlight7@gmail.com. Only six spots available.

Saturday, June 24

Microplastic Bead Cleanup in Manzanita. Using microplastic filtration you efficiently remove small bits of plastic from sand. Volunteers needed. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Four great days on the beach working together to make out beach cleaner and safer for everyone. Join us for a full day if you can, or choose a morning shift (10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) or afternoon shift (1:15 p.m. – 4 p.m.) Bring a water bottle, questions contact Kate Eskew at 971-678-3183

Wednesday, June 28

ROCKAWAY SIX BY SIX is a curated pop-up Gallery Photography Exhibition that will be taking place in Rockaway Beach in June/July 2017. Mark June 28 (6 p.m.) join us at our Gallery Opening. No admission. Visit our Facebook page for Gallery times (or private viewings). Share with your friends and neighbors. It’s time to celebrate our amazing community. This exhibition is conceived and curated by RECREATENOW, a Rockaway Beach-based Brand and Creative consultancy serving modern business and the arts and cultural community in Tillamook County. ROCKAWAY SIX BY SIX: The Glorious Images Of Rockaway Beach WHEN: Gallery Opening 6pm, June 28th, 2017 WHERE: 19485 Hwy 101 N, Rockaway Beach, OR 97136 (POP-UP GALLERY) – watch for sign

Thursday, June 29

Writing Alive! Workshops begins and offers 4 weeks of courses for new and experienced writers. Every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center For the Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Bring notebook and writing implement, or a laptop with charged batteries. Tuition is $75 for 4- week session. To register contact Dana Anderson at artlight7@gmail.com. Only six spots available.

Saturday, July 1

St. Mary by the Sea has a “sister school” for young women in Uganda, Africa and are hosting a rummage (New to You) sale on July 1 from 9am – 2pm to help support the efforts to feed, cloth, educate, protect, and house these 300+ girls, mostly orphans.

Thursday, July 6

Writing Alive! Workshops begins and offers 4 weeks of courses for new and experienced writers. Every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center For the Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Bring notebook and writing implement, or a laptop with charged batteries. Tuition is $75 for 4- week session. To register contact Dana Anderson at artlight7@gmail.com. Only six spots available.

Monday, July 10

Trigger Point Release Class, learn how to release a tight muscle in 30 seconds or less. Presented by Graceful Waves Chiropractic in Wheeler. Bring a friend to be your partner for this hour where you will learn how to release a tight muscle with a quick and gentle technique. More information can be found at www.gracefulwaveschiropractic.com.

WEEKLY

SUNDAY

Meditation – 5p.m. Center for the Contemplative Arts. 300 Division St. Manzanita.

MONDAY

AL-ANON – 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. North County Recreation District, Nehalem. 503-368-5093.

MEDITATION – 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Free. Contact Lola Sacks at 503-368-6227.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

TUESDAY

VETERANS’ EMPLOYMENT HELP – 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. WorkSource Oregon, 2105 Fifth St., Tillamook. 800-643-5709, ext. 227.

ROCKAWAY LIBRARY – 3 p.m., Pre-school storytime. 503-355-2665.

WRITING LOUNGE – 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hoffman Center. $5 suggested donation. Call 503-368-3846.

MAH JONG LESSON – 3 p.m. at the North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita. For more information, call 503-368-6665.

WEDNESDAY

VOLUNTEER CEMETERY BEAUTIFICATION – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic American Legion Cemetery on Necarney Blvd in Nehalem. For more information, contact Val Magee at 808-264-1454.

T’ai Chi: Yang, long form from 10 – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., in Manzanta. All are welcome. Contact Cal Getty at 503-368-7651.

PICKLE BALL – 2:30 p.m. in Manzanita City Park on 3rd Street. New members or drop-ins welcome. Contact Corinne at cbbcalm@hotmail.com for more information.

MOVIE NIGHT – 6 p.m. at the Rising Star Cafe in Wheeler. Call 503-368-3990.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. North County Recreation District, Nehalem. 503-368-5093.

BRIDGE, PINOCHLE AND CRIBBAGE – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. North County Rec. District, Nehalem. 503-355-3381.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

THURSDAY

CHRISTIAN MEN’S GROUP – 7:30 a.m. Grumpy’s Cafe, 202 Hwy 101, Rockaway Beach. 503-355-0567.

AL-ANON – 7-8 p.m. St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, Nehalem.

BRIDGE, PINOCHLE AND CRIBBAGE – 1-3 p.m. North County Rec. District, Nehalem. 503-355-3381.

GARIBALDI LIBRARY STORYTIME – 2:45 p.m. 503-322-2100.

FRIDAY

GARIBALDI JAM – 6-8 p.m. Featuring local musicians at the Garibaldi Community Hall.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

SPIRIT DANCE – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays. Pine Grove Community Center, Manzanita. Free-form dance celebration.

OPEN GALLERY – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita. Check out the latest work by local artists. For more information, call 503-368-3846.

LIVE MUSIC – 9 p.m. at the San Dune Pub on in Manzanita. Cover charge. For more information, call 503-368-5080.

SATURDAY

MANZANITA PACE SETTERS WALK/JOG/RUN GROUP – 7:30 a.m. Parking lot behind Spa Manzanita.

PICKLE BALL – 2 p.m. in Manzanita City Park on 3rd Street. New members or drop-ins welcome. Contact Corinne at cbbcalm@hotmail.com for more information.

GRANDPARENTS PARENTING AGAIN – Call Steve or Jackie for meetings. 503-355-2440.