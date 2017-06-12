Coast Community Radio is back in business with backup power

Coast Community Radio, KMUN-Astoria 91.9 FM, is ready for the next weather event or other emergency, now that the station has a new backup generator at its Megler Mountain main transmitter site across the Columbia River from Astoria.

“Listeners will remember our drive last summer to raise money to buy this new generator and other related equipment,” said Station Manager Joanne Rideout. “Unfortunately, we encountered some pretty difficult and time-consuming roadblocks along the way, and solving those problems meant we were without backup for months.”

Rideout said unavoidable delays last winter sometimes left the station down and off the air when electric service was interrupted as the result of bad weather and other power problems.

“That’s not what we wanted to be doing, especially with our role as an emergency information source for the area,” Rideout said. “ We’re happy to say that we’re back in business and will remain on the air when the power goes out.”

In addition to KMUN, Coast Community Radio operates KCPB Warrenton 90.9 FM, and KTCB Tillamook 89.5 FM. The station has been operating for 34 years, and broadcasts 24/7 with the help of about 100 volunteers. The station is based at 1445 Exchange St in Astoria.