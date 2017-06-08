Cameron’s Corner: 6-8-17

I’ve always wondered whether or not in some hypothetical future situation that I might be able to rely upon a hole in my work history and resumé. I wonder this because almost exactly three years ago I took on the greatest and most complicated role I’ve had thus far in my mid-thirties experience, I became a Stay At Home Parent (SAHP) to my fraternal twins Josephine and Jackson.

By Brian Cameron

I remember thinking at the time that the role would employ a sedentary nature and that I might be getting to know the ins and outs of Netflix and Amazon Prime, who needs cable TV these days am I right? Oh the notions of a naive child indeed, nothing could be further from the truth.

Twins are not joke everyone, a single baby is no joke either and I’m not trying to diminish the experience to those who have taken the time and care to be the Stay At Home Parent, it’s a thankless job full to the brim of responsibility. But take what you may know of raising newborns, infants, babies and toddlers and multiply it by two. I’m not searching for sympathy, I’m illustrating for effect.

There were times I would go through up to twenty diapers a day, blast through a container of formula or pumped milk from mom in no time flat. Onesies were a hot commodity in my home as they were always under threat of the ill-timed blowouts that very definitely do happen, all the way up to the neck. So many things run through your mind and by the end of the day you’re completely spent, passed out in the Lay-Z-Boy at 7:45 p.m. with myriad stains from the day’s onslaught of infantile bodily fluids.

All these efforts, every bit, are not generally looked at, nor asked upon, in most types of job interviews I was accustomed to. Now, on paper, my resumé appears to have a two and a half year hiatus, and if asked I would gladly break into anecdote of how one is never truly off work as a SAHP. A relentless stream of responsibility that has no dyke, dam or break, a flood of adulthood.

One thing is for sure after those years of extreme-parenting, my hat go off to mom’s, dad’s and every guardian who makes the choice to cast aside social norms and be there for your children, for there is no greater position in life. If ever challenged in that hypothetical interview take these words to heart and stand up those preconceived concepts, kids need loving parents first and foremost and your efforts become more evident everyday.