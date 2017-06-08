Bridge makes all-NWL first squad

Neah-Kah-Nie came within one run of making the state baseball playoffs in May.

By Brad Mosher

In the Northwest League playoffs, the Pirates eliminated Vernonia with a 5-0 victory.

The Loggers and Pirates had tied for third in the Northwest League standings with identical 6-6 records.

The victory in the league playoffs earned the Pirates a shot at the second-place team – Nestucca.

After falling behind 7-0 after four innings, the Pirates rallied before losing a narrow 9-8, which ended Neah-Kah-Nie’s season with a 10-12 overall record.

Coach Rob Herder’s “one more game” philosophy came close to putting the Pirates in the state playoffs.

The Northwest League champions, Knappa, won a state championship Friday at Keizer’s Volcanoes Stadium. The Loggers defeated Reedsport by a narrow 10-9 score.

Reuben Acosta-Cruz, Knappa’s junior center fielder, delivered a two-out, two-strike, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap the Loggers’ seven-run rally.

Knappa finished the season 20-3 and won the league with an 11-1 record.

The Pirates had one player make the all-league first team, Bryce Bridge.

The Pirates also had three players make the second team when the league coaches selected Colby Hixson, Josh Longellow and Willie Davidson.

There were also four Pirate players who were honorable mention: Simon Elinsky, Sean Harth, Josh Elinsky and Sam Holm.