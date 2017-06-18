Attempted murder leaves one suspect still at large

The following is a statement from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office:

One suspect in custody, one suspect still at large, for Attempted Murder in Tillamook County.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s office reports that one of the two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted murder incident was arrested on Saturday. Tillamook County Major Crimes Teams detectives and members of the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook Police Department and the Oregon State Police apprehended Chad Vincent Thomas, 32, of Garibaldi. Thomas was hiding in an abandoned building in the Deer Rd. area of Tillamook County.

Thomas was arrested on charges of Conspiracy, Attempted Criminal Homicide, Kidnapping, Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Robbery, Menacing, and Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle. Thomas is currently being lodged at the Tillamook County Jail.

According to investigators, Thomas’ accomplice, Toby Allen Latour, 35, of Netarts, is still at large. Latour should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be contacted. Investigators ask that you call 911 immediately if Latour is seen. It is believed that Latour is receiving assistance from members of the community in evading capture. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that anyone who aids, assists or helps to prevent capture of a person wanted for felony crimes may be charged with a felony charge of Hindering Prosecution themselves.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone that has information that would be helpful in the apprehension of Toby Allen Latour, to please call the Tillamook Narcotics Team’s tipline at 503-815-3319.