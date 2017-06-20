Attempted Murder Incident Suspects in Custody

TILLAMOOK – An investigation began the morning of June 16th at approximately 8:00am after the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an incident involving an assault and possible shooting of a victim in the area of Cape Lookout.

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office

The male victim who sustained non-life threatening injuries was transported to Tillamook Regional Medical Center by private vehicle where he was treated and released.

The suspects were identified as Chad Thomas, age 32, of Garibaldi who was apprehended on June 17th in an abandoned house on Doe Circle near Tillamook. The second suspect, identified as Toby Latour, age 35, of Tillamook, turned himself in last evening, June 19th at around 5:00pm.

The investigation continues and no additional information will be released at this time.