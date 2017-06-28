Annual North County 4-H Mohler Fair scheduled July 15 at White Clover Grange

The annual North County 4-H Mohler Fair is scheduled for Saturday, July 15 at White Clover Grange. Judging will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a potluck at 12 p.m. The potluck is open to all (participants, families and others) and coordinated by the White Clover Grange and north county 4-H families. Mohler Fair is co-sponsored by the White Clover Grange and Mohler Coop.

All 4-H members who reside within the boundaries of the Neah-Kah-Nie School District are welcome, including home school and private school students. All exhibits welcome. Call Joy if you are bringing any animals besides dairy or small animals. Ribbons to be awarded and premiums paid for exhibits. Record books will not be judged since they should have already been submitted for the 2017 fair.

This is a chance for 4-H members to practice their skills before the Tillamook County Fair and to receive individual help and suggestions. Record books and fair entry forms for the Tillamook County Fair are due Thursday July 13 at the OSU Extension Service office. Contact the OSU Extension Service office, 503-842-3433, for more information.