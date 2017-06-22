Alert: Heat Advisory until 09:00PM Saturday

…Hot Weather Friday Afternoon Through the Weekend… .A strong upper level ridge will build toward the Pacific Northwest on Friday and strengthen through the weekend.

Tillamook County Emergency Management

This ridge will result in increasingly hot weather over the next few days. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s Friday over the interior. Moderate east winds will develop for Saturday into early Sunday, which will intensify the heating. Temperatures over the interior increase to around 100 degrees for many locations on Saturday, while many locations on the coast may see highs close to 90 degrees. Some marine influence may cool the southern Willamette Valley going into Sunday, but most of the interior will likely be just as warm on Sunday, if not a couple of degrees warmer. The hot daytime temperatures will be compounded by warm overnight low temperatures that are only expected to drop into the low to mid 60s on Friday and Saturday night. This extended period of hot weather will increase the r isk of heat related illnesses and injuries. …HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY… The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Heat Advisory…which is in effect from noon to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* TIMING… East winds will cause Saturday to be the hottest day at the coast.

* HIGH TEMPERATURES…From 85 to 90 degrees.

* IMPACTS…The elderly, youth, and those without air conditioning will be vulnerable to the heat. Those working or exercising outdoors will be at an increased risk of dehydration and heat- related illnesses.

* AFFECTED AREAS: CENTRAL OREGON COAST … NORTH OREGON COAST

Instructions:

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.