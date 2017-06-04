4-H Day Camp Being Offered

4-H is offering a Day Camp to youth who just completed 4th, 5th and 6th grade on Thursday, July 6, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.  It will be limited to 30 youth, 4-H and non 4-H.  It will be held in the back courtyard of the Extension Office (2001 Marine Drive).  The cost will be $25.00 and the day will include:  Journal making, fish prints, Tie Dying T-Shirt, challenge activities, snacks and lunch, swimming at the pool, and more.  If you are interested in signing up, call the Extension Office at 503-325-8573.  Sign up deadline is June 26.





