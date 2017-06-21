The 2017 Manzanita Music Festival musical lineup and event information

Are you looking for something REALLY fun to do this summer? The 2nd Annual Manzanita Music Festival (MMF) has just the ticket for you & your family! Join us July 21st-23rd for a 3 day musical extravaganza with 20 national, regional & local acts, performing a wide genre of music, from country, rock, bluegrass, jazz, funk, folk, reggae & more.

The festival was created to share the healing power of music in such a way that benefits children and seniors in North County. These two groups are positively affected by music education & music therapy. MMF is fortunate to be working locally with Fulcrum Community Resources, our fiscal sponsor, as we work toward our 501(c)3 status. This means that MMF donations are 100% tax deductible. MMF’s mission is to promote music & arts creativity, as well as, making music education accessible to children in our schools.

Don’t miss the amazing art panels that seniors from Neahkahnie High School’s Art Department have created specifically for the festival. Also in the works is a plan to develop music therapy programs, as an outreach to kids with learning disabilities. The first goal is to replace the instruments at Neahkahnie High School. MMF is also very pleased to have students from The University of Oregon to help decorate, do live art & other fun stuff.

Something for everyone, The Kid’s zone is an exciting component of the music festival sponsored by North Coast Recreation District (NCRD). Face painting, bubble wands, dance parties, coloring fun, making homemade maracas, & more are currently being planned in the downtown festival site. No unaccompanied children allowed in Kid’s Zone!

So, here’s the musical line-up:

7/21 Rex Champ Balll Field:

5pm- Scratchdog Stringband

6pm- Welcome, opening of festival etc

6:30pm- Adams & Costello

7:30pm- Will West & the Friendly Strangers

9pm- Paul Chesne Band

7/22 Downtown Manzanita:

11am- The Sedona Fire Band

12pm- Rhythm Method

1pm- Tony Smiley

2:15pm- Leslie Mendelson

3:30pm- Kate & the Crocodiles

7/22 Rex Champ Ball Field:

5pm- Crackpot Babies

6pm- Rainwalkers

7pm- The Early Stuff

8pm- Leslie Mendelson & Paul Chesne

9:30pm- Strange Tones

7/23 Downtown Manzanita:

11am- Lauren Sheehan

12pm- Bluejug

1pm- Jazzati-tude

2pm- Countryside Ride

3pm- Lauren Sheehan

4pm- Patrick Lamb

As parking is EXTREMELY limited at the Rex Champ Ball field Festival Site, leave your car closer to home & take a free Shuttle Bus to the festival. The shuttle will run continuously from 4:30pm till midnight between Manzanita & Nehalem, to the Ball Field. Pick-up/drop-off in downtown Manzanita is located at the corner of 3rd & Laneda, & in Nehalem at the NCRD parking lot, located at 36155 9th street.

Advance ticket price is $25 for the weekend & $35 at the gate. Day passes are $10-advance/ $15 at the gate & are available at www.tickettomato.com. & at The Little Apple in Manzanita & The Nehalem Food Mart. Children 12 & under free with paying adult. No alcohol or glass allowed, as beer, wine & food will be sold at the event. No dogs allowed, except certified service animals.

MMF could not happen without community support & their generous sponsors; Lagunitas Brewing, The Little Apple, LA Warehouse, NCRD & Manzanita Lighthouse, to name a few. Volunteers are also still needed in all areas, and food vendors, so please email karen.mccarty.music@gmail.com or call (503) 812-9138 for info on how you can get involved.

So, bring your Blanket or festival chair & come enjoy the fun & the sun (hopefully) & join us for a most memorable weekend on the coast, rain or shine!