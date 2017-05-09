Youth Summer Activities Scheduled

School’s almost out and you may be wondering how to keep your kids occupied this summer. If so, the OSU Extension Service will be offering several different summer activities for interested youth who have completed grades K through 12. Day camps will be offered on a variety of topics including babysitting, fair contests, air rifle shooting sports, small animals, photography, gardening, STEM, food preservation, sewing, arts & crafts and more. Each program has a different theme and is developed for a specific age group.

New this year we are offering a new series of enrichment classes just for youth ages 11-15 on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the month of July. You can choose one or all six to learn some new skills this summer. Classes include: Interviewing for your first job, Cooking 101, Digital Life, Art, Book Club and Drama.

We also have partnered with two different community organizations to offer a series of workshops in fiber arts and art. The Fiber Art Series will continue this summer at the Latimer Textile and Quilt Center with weaving in June and quilting in July. We have partnered with Art Accelerated! to offer art series for all ages including PopUp Constructions starting in May and continuing with mixed media; watercolors, oil pastels & surprise materials; and acrylics & drawing into the summer.

All OSU Extension Service sponsored program fees include equipment, supplies, accident insurance and activities. Participants in many of the day camps will complete at least one project that can be exhibited in 4-H at the Tillamook County Fair.

Flyers listing all the programs have been distributed through the schools in Tillamook. Complete information is also available at the OSU Extension Office, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook, 503-842-3433 or on the web at extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook.

A completed registration form and the day camp fee are required to register a participant. To register go to bit.ly/Tillamook4-H. Pre-registration is encouraged one week prior to the program as each program has limited enrollment and those with low enrollment one week prior to the starting date may be canceled. Financial need scholarships are available.