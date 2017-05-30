Warmer weather ushers in 2017 Oregon beach monitoring season

New ‘beach action values’ mean state is likely to see more health advisories

As temperatures rise in advance of the Memorial Day weekend, the Oregon Health Authority is launching its 2017 beach monitoring season to keep people informed about bacteria levels along the coast that may pose a health risk.

The Oregon Beach Monitoring Program, based at the OHA Public Health Division, began its annual, regular evaluation of bacteria levels at beaches up and down the Oregon Coast, from Seaside to Brookings, May 22. Each year’s monitoring period extends through Labor Day weekend.

The 18 beaches that will be monitored in 2017 include:

Beaches will be monitored for beach action values, or BAVs, the marine recreational water quality standard used to determine if bacteria levels are unsafe for water contact. When a single marine water sample has bacteria levels at or above the BAV, a health advisory is issued. Once a health advisory is issued, people are asked to avoid water contact until the health advisory is lifted.

Since 2003 OHA has used a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant to monitor popular Oregon beaches and make timely reports to the public about elevated levels of fecal bacteria. State organizations participating in this program are the Oregon Health Authority, Department of Environmental Quality, and Parks and Recreation Department.

The state expects to see more beach advisories than in previous years because new BAVs are being used in 2017. In 2014 the Environmental Protection Agency updated its national beach guidance and required performance criteria for grants. EPA studies found that recreating in water with bacteria levels below the previous BAV of 158 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters of water (cfu/100mL) poses a health risk. EPA now requires states that receive funding for beach monitoring to adopt a new BAV that is more protective of the public’s health. The updated guidance provides safer standards for recreational waters across the U.S. and will help focus resources on the highest priority beaches.

OBMP will apply a BAV of 130 cfu/100mL for the 2017 monitoring season.

OBMP initially set a new BAV of 70 cfu/100mL for 2017, and shared it with partners, stakeholders and the public last year. But the program proposed an alternative of 130 cfu/100mL to EPA for a number of reasons: summer coastal water temperatures on the Oregon Coast are colder than those found in locations studied by EPA, which limits the amount of time the most vulnerable population—children—are likely to spend time in the water; fecal bacteria concentrations in coastal waters are highly variable, which makes water quality predictions difficult; and a 70 cfu/100mL BAV would double the number of beach advisories, stretching program resources and requiring reductions in activities, such as monitoring frequency, the number of monitoring stations and efforts to find contamination sources.

“We are confident the new BAV strikes the right balance of health protection based on how Oregonians and visitors use our beaches,” said Curtis Cude, manager of the Public Health Division’s environmental public health surveillance program, which administers the OBMP.

Beach advisories will be publicized in OHA news releases throughout the 2017 season and will be posted at www.healthoregon.org/beach. To view a video about the 2017 beach monitoring season, visit youtu.be/NLgR9N3WChY.