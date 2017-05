On May 6 a group of volunteers from the Manzanita Music Festival, Manzanita softball league, NCRD, and the community came out to paint, cut down ivy and blackberries, whack weeds, rake, and take care of other tasks at the Rex Champ ballfield. The day started out with rain but work continued and the sun eventually came out. Most of the restoration project is now complete – new fences, gates, guardrails, and electrical box. The driveway is scheduled to be graveled soon and youth sports will begin.