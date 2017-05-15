Visit Tillamook Coast Wins Travel Oregon’s Best Visitor Guide Award

Visit Tillamook Coast, Tillamook County’s tourism organization, was awarded Outstanding Oregon Visitor Guide by the Oregon Tourism Commission (dba Travel Oregon) at the recent 2017 Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Salem. The annual awards ceremony recognizes people and organizations across the state that go the extra mile to enhance the travel and tourism industry in Oregon.

Nan Devlin, tourism director, and Justin Aufdermauer, executive director of the Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce, accepted the award from Todd Davidson, CEO of Travel Oregon, and Ryan Snyder, board member of the Oregon Travel Commission, during an evening banquet attended by more than 500 tourism and hospitality industry professionals.

Devlin and Aufdermauer have collaborated on the Tillamook Coast visitor guide for three years, ever since the Visit Tillamook Coast organization was formed.

“This award is especially significant for us given that our tourism organization was just formed in January 2015 and this was the second guide we published,” said Devlin. “Our local photography talent and production team worked hard to make this visitor guide something the county’s citizens can be proud of.”

In a press release following the ceremony, Travel Oregon stated that the “Outstanding Oregon Visitor Guide Award celebrates the best domestic or international content program that inspires travel to Oregon. Tillamook Coast’s 2016 Visitor Guide tells the story of why ‘it’s the natural choice’ to vacation in Tillamook County. Visually stunning and easy-to-read, the visitor guide pairs the captivating local perspective with photography that collectively captures the essence of Tillamook County.”

Several Oregon Coast tourism organizations received awards this year, including Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau, Oregon Coast Aquarium, Bandon Chamber of Commerce, and City of Seaside Visitors Bureau. The complete Travel Oregon press release can be read here.