Upcoming events at the Bay City Arts Center

June 2 : Join the BCAC in welcoming the June Artist of the Month, Missy Baker. Missy creates optical art abstractions (think M.C. Escher with a happy face). The reception will begin at 5pm on June 2 in the BCAC dining room and admission is free. After you come for the art, stay for a concert beginning at 6 p.m., Missy will be joined by fellow artist Mister Baker for a live musical extravaganza performance upstairs in the performance hall. Admission to concert is $5 for all ages. Music will feature Appalachian Mountains Mississippi Delta blues with a dose of Indie Folk Rock featuring wash board rhythm, acoustic, lap steel slide and dobro guitar.

Come check out this stimulating, eye appealing display that will remain on display throughout the entire month. Artwork will be available to view at all regular scheduled BCAC events. If you would like to visit the BCAC by special appointment contact the office.

June 3 : The BCAC will again welcome the musical stylings of John Stowell & Ulf Bandgren on Saturday, June 3 with a workshop and concert. Workshop is from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. with RSVP requested. The guitar workshop is geared towards musicians of all levels and musical interests. Tuition is $20. At 7 p.m. join us for a live concert featuring Stowell & Bandgren great listening for all ages with $7 admission.

June 10 : The BCAC will host the finalist performance for the 2017 Song Writing competition. On Saturday, June 10 join us for a lasagna dinner and a show featuring performances by the Oregon Coast Song Writing Contest finalists. Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for all ages.

June 17: “Monopoly Night at the BCAC” join the BCAC for an evening of Monopoly board game fun at the Center. The event is 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. and admission is only $10 which gets you $1,500 BCAC bucks to spend throughout the night. This is a 21 years and older event; BYOB! We will serve hors d’oeuvres and desserts included with admission. You can buy additional BCAC Bucks throughout the evening to spend at the silent and oral auctions too!!

June 17 – 19 : Join the BCAC for another “Discovery in Stone” workshop. The workshop will be from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day at the BCAC and is open to all ages and experience levels. The class is open house style instruction with teachers and experienced stone carvers on hand to answer questions and share techniques. Tools are available for use and purchase on site. The workshop is by donation, and feel free to bring food to share during the lunch hour.

June 18: Join the BCAC on Father’s Day for an all you can eat Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. – noon! Enjoy pancakes, eggs, sausage, veggie sausage, and Charlie’s famous baked beans! $5 for adults and discounts available for BCAC members! This is a family friendly event where you can enjoy great food, and the company of friends.

June 19 : The BCAC will kick off our summer camps beginning on June 19 with our Art of Food and Gardening Camp. Check out our website for details about all of the summer 2017 camps for ages 5 – 14year old. Camps fill up quickly and advance registration is REQUIRED. Contact Leeauna to sign up or for more information!

Ongoing Events:

Every Third Sunday of the Month: Join the BCAC for an all you can eat Pancake Breakfast! Enjoy pancakes, sausage, veggie sausage, and Charlie’s famous baked beans! This is a family friendly event where you can enjoy great food, and the company of friends. Pancake Breakfast is every third Sunday of the month from 8 a.m. – Noon.

Announcements:

Summer Camps: Summer 2017 will host quite a few summer camp opportunities for youth of all ages. Check out our website for a list of camps, and contact Leeauna at (503) 842-2701 to register. Pre-registration is required for ALL camps and they fill up quickly!!!

Members Wanted: The Bay City Arts Center is kicking off our annual membership drive. Become a member now for a low annual rate of $50 for a family, $20 for an individual and only $10 for Students/seniors. Membership not only helps to support ongoing arts programs at the BCAC, but also gets you discounted admission to BCAC sponsored events, event updates via e-mail, annual meeting invite and much more! Join today by stopping into our office, attending an event, or signing up online.

Attention Artists: We are looking for interested individuals to participate in the BCAC Artist of the month program. Interested artists should contact Leeauna Perry in the BCAC office at (503) 377-9620. Selected artists will be featured for a month during the calendar year. This is a great way to get your art featured, and generate some art sales!!

Program Ideas: The Bay City Arts Center is expanding our Education & Outreach program, if you have suggestions for classes, or interest in teaching an art class, contact Leeauna at (503) 377-9620.

Community Announcments:

July 1 : St. Mary by the Sea has a “sister school” for young women in Uganda, Africa and are hosting a rummage (New to You) sale on July 1 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. to help support the efforts to feed, cloth, educate, protect, and house these 300+ girls, mostly orphans.

—

Bay City Arts Center

(503) 377-9620

www.baycityartscenter.org

On the corner of 5th & A Streets in downtown Bay City.