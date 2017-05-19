TRAILS END ART ASSOCIATION TO HOLD 67th JUDGED ANNUAL SHOW – Open to All – Artists All Ages

The Trails End Art Association’s 67 Annual Judged Show is open to all artists. The show takes place July 1-28. Everyone is welcome and age categories are: Adults (over 16), Youth (13-16), and children (12 and under).

Artwork categories are: Wet (oil, watercolor, and miscellaneous (ink, monoprint, sepia, serigraph, lithograph)

Dry: Pastel and miscellaneous (charcoal, colored pencil, graphite, etc.)

Mixed Media: (Collage, multi-media,)

Photography

3-D Sculpture, Fine Jewelry, Fiber Arts, Wood working, Fused glass

The Gala Opening Reception will be on Saturday, July 1 from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. with the Award Ceremony being held at 3:00 p.m.

There are cash prizes and this show has had great success with giving local artists exposure and sales.

Artists are requested to submit art work Sunday and Monday, June 26 and 27 between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Artists may submit two pieces not to exceed 24 x 30 each. If a piece exceeds 720 sq. inches, then only one piece will be accepted.

According to Trails End President Richard Newman, “We are the oldest gallery on the Oregon Coast featuring a variety of art techniques by our members. While we have new monthly shows all throughout the year, the Judged Annual Show is our highlight. We encourage not only members to submit art work, but this show is open to the entire Northwest. As a photographer, I like to capture real life moments in time. I print some of my work on metal, but also use paper, wood, and glass. I also use the computer for enhancement. Having taken pictures for a long time, I see the progression of my work over the years. I joined Trails End a few years ago and won first in show that first year in this Annual Judged Show. So, I do encourage all artists to enter.”

Entry fees and commissions:

TEAA members – Free entry and 15% commission on sales

Non-members – $15 per piece or two pieces for $25 and 30% commission on sales.

Trails End Art Gallery is located at 656 A Street in Gearhart – across the street from the Fire Station. Telephone number is (503) 717-9458. Website is: trailsendart.org.

###