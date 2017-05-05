Tillamook PUD Selects McKenzie Richards as Recipient of Employment for Education Award

The Tillamook PUD Board has chosen McKenzie Richards as the 2017 Employment for Education Award recipient. McKenzie is a Tillamook High School Senior and is the daughter of JP and Jen Richards of Tillamook.

McKenzie is involved in a wide variety of activities throughout the community. She participates the Key Club, Community 101, Juntos Club and is a member of the National Honors Society. She has played an active role in the Tillamook High School Charity Drive for the past four years. McKenzie is a member of the Varsity Swim team and has also participated in Varsity Track and Field, Varsity Cross Country and spent time as a sports videographer for the Varsity Soccer team. McKenzie has shown leadership as a LDS Youth Camp Counselor and as a Tillamook High School Math Peer Tutor. McKenzie plans to continue her passion for teaching and education when she attends Brigham Young University in the Fall and pursues an English Secondary Education degree to become an English Teacher.

The Tillamook PUD Board of Directors had the opportunity to interview exceptional applicants from the Tillamook and Neah-Kah-Nie schools. The selection was made after an interview and evaluation process which considers grades, goals, employment history, leadership abilities, need, and interviewing skills.

The Employment for Education program provides employment during school breaks for students while they pursue a college degree. The PUD has offered this opportunity to Tillamook County students since 1965.

Max Halverson, a senior at Neah-Kah-Nie High School, was selected as alternate should McKenzie be unable to participate.