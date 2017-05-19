Tillamook County Sheriff Deputy Dean Burdick Memorial Celebration

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Deputy Dean Burdick lost his battle with cancer this past Sunday, May 14th, 2017. He was a 7 year veteran of the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, a long time Search and Rescue Coordinator, and a well-respected and well known member of the community. He touched many lives throughout the area and state.

If you would like to make a donation to the family to honor Dean, checks can be made out to the Dean Burdick Memorial Fund and donated directly through any U.S. Bank.

The Memorial Celebration for Dean will be held this Sunday, May 21st at the Sue Durrer Barn, located at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds, 4603 3rd St, Tillamook. The start time is 1:30 p.m., and the public is invited to attend. An additional venue has been identified in case the Barn reaches capacity. The overflow venue is at the Tillamook High School and will be simulcast for the public.

The service will be preceded by a law enforcement procession that begins at 11:30 from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and will proceed north up Hwy 101, continuing north on Pacific Ave., then eastbound on 3rd St, and ending at the Fairgrounds. The public is encouraged to stand on the route along Pacific and 3rd St. in downtown Tillamook to show their support for Dean Burdick’s family, who will be riding in the procession.

Parking at the Fairgrounds will be limited, so please carpool if able. Overflow parking for the Fairgrounds will include the Tillamook Bay Community College and their extension across the street as well as the DHS Lot across the street.

Any additional questions regarding the memorial celebration and activities surrounding the family of Deputy Dean Burdick should be forwarded to Lt. Gordon McCraw, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, (503) 812-8523.