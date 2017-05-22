Take the High Ground Challenge!

Critical to any Emergency Preparedness Plan: Get to High Ground, then know your nearest Assembly site

Once the shaking begins you have 15 minutes to get to high ground (green on map!) “Run like hell! Time is critical!” says Dr. Jonathan Allan, DOGAMI!

After you have reached High Ground you should walk to your assembly site!

Get outside and enjoy Memorial Day Weekend by finding your route to High Ground!

Envision the moments after the earthquake, those first few minutes are critical….

Steps: 1. Go to the website EVCNB.org to find out where your safe zones are. Or, look at the Tsunami Evacuation Map to find your safe zones (green areas) and assembly sites. Pick a tsunami evacuation route from your home – or if you live in a safe zone, from places you frequently visit.

Envision your path…Learn, Prepare, Practice, Conquer

2. Time yourself. How long does it take to (a) to reach high ground (green on map), and also (b) reach an Assembly site (A on map). The goal is under 10 minutes after the earth stops shaking. Walk evacuation routes with your family. And ask friends & neighbors to join you.

…. Be sure to take your Go-Bag! (Learn about go-bags at EVCNB.org.)

3. Help collect important safety data – complete the “I found my way!” form – paper version or at link: bit.ly/EVC_HG.

Your Neighbors and Friends

Developing a Culture of Preparedness

Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay

Submit your form by June 24, 2017 and be eligible for a drawing to win

Stocked Go-Bag for 2 and Water Filtration system.

Submit your form online at bit.ly/EVC_HG – OR fill out paper version.

There are 3 ways you can return this short survey:

Do it online at bit.ly/EVC_HG (ß web address) to the Turn it in….Celebration on June 24 at 10:00 a.m. at the Nehalem Community Center, 35900 8th St, Nehalem and bring this page. Mail your completed page to EVCNB, PO Box 598, Manzanita, Oregon 97130

Mark your Calendars…Join us to celebrate your success!

June 24th 10 a.m.

Nehalem Public Works Bldg

learn great ideas by sharing experiences, win prizes, be prepared!