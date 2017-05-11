Successful raffle at Fire Mountain School

By Brian Cameron

A night of good company and ethnic Indian cuisine the annual Fire Mountain School fundraising raffle went off without a hitch.

“We had a bollywood theme this year,” said Fire Mountain School board member Faith Deur. “As it turns out this year has been one of the top sellers for the entire history of the raffle.”

Selling a total of 484 individual tickets, out of 500 available, the raffle event featured three prizes to be won in an evening of bollywood-style ambiance with the added flare of freshly prepared Indian cuisine.

The raffle has held a long standing tradition of allowing the grand prize winner a “dream vacation” to anywhere they want to go. The amount offered for the trip is $4,000 and will be used for all expenses in airfare, lodging and additional travel expenses. The raffle also features a second and third prize, this year the second prize was a $250 gift certificate to Breitenbush Hot Springs, and the third prize is a massage with Asheley Nagle at the Water’s Edge in Seaside with an estimated value of $150.

According to Deur this year’s grand prize winner hails from Tillamook and had never attended the raffle in the past.

“It was a somewhat serendipitous notion for him,” Deur said. “He just pulled up and saw the details for the raffle and decided to buy four tickets right then and there.”

Historically the Fire Mountain School raffle has been going on for 17 years, starting in 1999 the raffle now draws quite the crowd from the entire area. This year roughly 120 people showed up to the evening’s festivities, which was held at the old Nehalem Bay Fire Hall. Each raffle ticket was purchased for $40 and the event brought in approximately $2,100 total in ticket sales.

“Those monies will go directly into our operational budget,” Deur said. “They’ll be used for everything from tuition costs for students, teachers, buildings and grounds, scholarship funds and supplies.”

The raffle is only held once a year and it is by far the Fire Mountain School’s largest fundraiser, only do they send out a donation request newsletter in the fall, as well as prepare and sell Christmas décor in the winter months, but the real fun is to be had when the prospect of winning a dream vacation comes into play which is always held at this time of year.

The Fire Mountain School is run as a non-profit organization and was started in 1983 by parents of the local North Coast area. Specializing in offering youngsters a rooted connection with nature and their environment while still meeting the criteria of being a school that takes students as young as preschool all the way to fourth grade. The school itself was built by the parents and has been building momentum ever since, they endeavor to offer learning as a fun, joyful experience.