Special Marine Warning for Strong Thunderstorms

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SPECIAL MARINE WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PORTLAND OR 1254 PM PDT THU MAY 4 2017 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PORTLAND HAS ISSUED A * SPECIAL MARINE WARNING FOR... COASTAL WATERS FROM CAPE SHOALWATER WA TO CASCADE HEAD OR OUT 10 NM...COLUMBIA RIVER BAR...WATERS FROM CAPE SHOALWATER WA TO CASCADE HEAD OR FROM 10 TO 60 NM... * UNTIL 130 PM PDT. * AT 1251 PM PDT...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR TILLAMOOK HEAD...OR 7 NM NORTHWEST OF CANNON BEACH...MOVING NORTH AT 35 KNOTS. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS TO 40 KNOTS AND SMALL HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...SMALL CRAFT COULD BE DAMAGED IN BRIEFLY HIGHER WINDS AND SUDDENLY HIGHER WAVES. NUMEROUS LIGHTNING STRIKES HAVE BEEN OBSERVED WITH THIS STORM. MARINERS SHOULD LISTEN CLOSELY FOR THUNDER, AS FOG AND LOW CLOUDS MAY OBSCURE THE STORM ITSELF. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CAMP RILEA...ILWACO...CLATSOP SPIT...WARRENTON...LONG BEACH...COLUMBIA RIVER BAR...CANNON BEACH...TILLAMOOK HEAD...CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT AND SEASIDE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOVE TO SAFE HARBOR IMMEDIATELY AS GUSTY WINDS AND HIGH WAVES ARE EXPECTED. FREQUENT LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. IF CAUGHT ON THE OPEN WATER STAY BELOW DECK IF POSSIBLE...KEEP AWAY FROM UNGROUNDED METAL OBJECTS.

